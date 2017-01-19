Kansas State elevates Austin Budke to scholarship status

Austin Budke is no longer a walk-on.
Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber awarded the senior forward a scholarship for his final semester earlier this week. Budke earned scholarship status after carving out a regular spot in the back end of the Wildcats’ rotation.
“Austin has played and given us good minutes,” Weber said Wednesday following a victory at Oklahoma State. “He has had a great attitude. I wish I could give (all our walk-ons) scholarships, but he deserves it.”
Weber said he informed Budke he was going on scholarship at a team meeting on Monday.
“It was a good moment for our team,” Weber said, “because he is a good member of our group, a good teammate.”
Budke, a Beloit native, has played in 14 games this season, averaging 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds. He hasn’t seen action in K-State’s past two games, but he remains one of the team’s top reserve forwards following the transfer of Dante Williams. Budke began his college basketball career at Hutchinson Community College and joined K-State as a walk-on last season. As a junior, he played in 33 games and averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
