Kansas State finishes off Oklahoma State with 96-88 victory

There was doubt until the end.
Kansas State and put itself in position to win an important basketball game against Oklahoma State on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena, leading for much of the second half. But would it be enough? Given the Wildcats’ recent history of collapses, it was fair to wonder.
Even the most loyal of K-State fans have come to fear the worst in these situations, especially on the road.
For once, there was nothing to fear.
K-State closed out a back-and-forth game with several clutch shots for a 96-88 victory that could go down as one of its most important.
Beating Oklahoma State (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) won’t turn heads nationally, but it was a crucial result for K-State (14-4, 3-3) which entered the day without a conference road victory.
Xavier Sneed erased all doubt in the final moments by throwing down a pair of transition dunks to hold off a late Oklahoma State rally. But it was sophomore guard Barry Brown who lifted K-State to the victory. He made three pivotal three-pointers in the second half on his way to 22 points and had an answer for seemingly all of the Cowboys’ runs.
D.J. Johnson finished with 18 points and Wesley Iwundu had 15.
Jeffrey Carroll led Oklahoma State to a first-half lead and kept the Cowboys in the game with 24 points. Jawun Evans added 20.
It wasn’t enough to keep up with K-State on a night in which its offense was as sharp as it has ever been under Weber.
Oklahoma State held a 54-51 lead over K-State in a game defined completely by offense. Defense disappeared on both ends, with the Wildcats making 52.9 percent of their shots in the first half and the Cowboys going 9 of 14 from three-point range. Oklahoma State also made all 13 of their attempts from the free-throw line.
The first half felt like it was set on fast forward compared to most K-State basketball games.
The Wildcats got up and down the court and took shots early into possessions, attacking the basket with reckless abandon and even attempting transition threes.
The Cowboys were happy to play along and went just as fast.
The action was so sped up K-State had trouble closing out on Oklahoma State shooters. Time and again, the Cowboys drove the ball inside only to pass it out to an open shooter behind the arc.
At times it felt as if Oklahoma State could do no wrong. On one possession, point guard Jawun Evans drove down the right side of the paint and sent a bounce pass through the legs of Iwundu and to teammate Jeffrey Carroll, who drained an uncontested three. Iwundu could only shake his head.
Frustration bubbled over at times for K-State in this one. Backup point guard Carlbe Ervin was assessed a technical foul early in the first half for slamming the basketball on the court after fouling Evans on his way to the basket. The Wildcats led 24-20 before Ervin’s fouls, but quickly went on an 8-0 run afterward.
The game slowed down in the second half, with K-State dictating the pace.
The Wildcats are next in action on Saturday against West Virginia.
