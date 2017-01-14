Wildcat report: Baylor 77, K-State 68

Saturday’s box score
BAYLOR 77, KANSAS ST. 68
Baylor
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Lual-Acuil
32
3-10
0-0
12
3
6
Motley
19
3-8
1-2
9
5
7
Freeman
28
4-6
5-7
1
1
15
Lecomte
28
8-13
6-7
1
4
26
Wainright
38
6-10
0-0
4
2
15
Maston
24
2-2
2-3
3
4
6
Lindsey
18
1-5
0-0
1
2
2
McClure
7
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Omot
7
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
27-56
14-19
31
21
77
Percentages: FG .482, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Lecomte 4-6, Wainright 3-7, Freeman 2-3, Lindsey 0-1, McClure 0-1, Motley 0-1, Omot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Lual-Acuil). Turnovers: 16 (Motley 4, Freeman 2, Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston 2, Wainright 2, Lecomte, McClure). Steals: 10 (Lecomte 2, Wainright 2, Freeman, Lindsey, Maston, McClure, Motley, Omot). Technical Fouls: None.
Kan St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Iwundu
31
1-9
3-6
5
2
6
Johnson
33
9-13
2-3
4
3
20
Wade
35
2-5
0-0
2
2
5
Brown
31
3-7
5-6
5
3
13
Stokes
32
2-8
4-4
1
4
10
Sneed
20
4-7
2-2
1
3
12
Maurice
12
1-2
0-0
5
2
2
Ervin
6
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-51
16-21
23
19
68
Percentages: FG .431, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Sneed 2-3, Brown 2-6, Stokes 2-7, Wade 1-2, Iwundu 1-4, Maurice 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 3, Maurice 2, Sneed). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 4, Wade 4, Iwundu 3, Sneed 2, Stokes 2). Steals: 5 (Sneed 3, Brown, Wade). Technical Fouls: None.
Baylor
31
46
—
77
Kansas St.
30
38
—
68
Maurice gets minutes
Kansas State freshman Isaiah Maurice appeared to disappear from the Wildcats’ rotation in recent games, but he made a difference against Baylor.
Maurice scored two points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots in 12 minutes on Saturday.
His lone basket came on an open mid-range jumper from the baseline, but he was solid in most areas. K-State coach Bruce Weber said he went with Maurice to combat Baylor’s tall lineup, but will likely stick with him against smaller opponents if he continues to produce at that level.
Concern over Iwundu
Wesley Iwundu scored 16 or more points in K-State’s first three Big 12 games, but he has done little in the Wildcats’ last two contests.
Iwundu, the team’s leading scorer, manged six points on 1-of-9 shooting against Baylor. That’s not a positive sign after he scored nine points on 2-of-7 shooting against Texas Tech.
Weber said he thought Iwundu was trying to do too much on offense, but that could be said of most of his teammates, as well. Weber said the Wildcats are at their best when they move the ball and create open looks with ball movement, but in the past two games have spent too much time trying to make individual plays.
Kellis Robinett
Comments