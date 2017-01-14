No. 1 Baylor holds off No. 25 Kansas State 77-68

Kansas State University

Kansas State’s good fortune against top-ranked teams at Bramlage Coliseum came to an end Saturday.

The No. 25 Wildcats fell short against the No. 1 Bears 77-68, ending a streak of three straight home victories over top-ranked opponents.

There was no magical performance or memorable celebration in this one. K-State, which entered the game as a slim favorite, challenged Baylor and led 47-45 midway through the second half, but it couldn’t close out the game.

Behind a game-high 26 points from point guard Manu Lecomte and 15 points from Ishmail Wainwright and Al Freeman, the Bears (16-1, 4-1 Big 12) held off the Wildcats (13-4, 2-3) for a victory both teams badly coveted.

Baylor needed a bounce-back effort after suffering its first loss earlier in the week at West Virginia. It will likely drop from No. 1 when the new rankings are released Monday, but it won’t take much of a tumble.

K-State needed a win to move above .500 in conference play and erase bad memories of narrow losses at Texas Tech and Kansas.

A win was up for grabs most of the way, but Baylor took control when it mattered most.

The game swung its way, oddly, right when it looked like K-State was gaining momentum. Xavier Sneed hit a corner three to give the Wildcats a 47-45 lead with 10 minutes remaining, and the packed crowd erupted.

K-State appeared sharp on both ends, but that changed when coach Bruce Weber called a timeout with 9:57 to go. Both teams huddled, but only Baylor benefited from the break.

The Bears scored eight straight points on threes from Wainwright and Lecomte, as well as a transition layup from Lecomte, and the Wildcats never seriously challenged again.

D.J. Johnson led K-State with 20 points and four rebounds, Barry Brown had 13 points and Sneed added 12 points off the bench. But the Wildcats needed more.

Wesley Iwundu and Dean Wade struggled. Iwundu, a senior missed 8 of 9 shots and ended with six points. Wade went 2 for 5 and scored five points.

Both players were off from the beginning.

The first half was a defensive battle.

Kansas State seemed flummoxed by Baylor’s zone in the early going and attempted mostly guarded three-pointers after failing to work the ball inside. The Wildcats missed 14 of their first 18 shots, starting 1 for 7 from three-point range and clanking free throws.

K-State stayed in the game with strong defense, but trailed 18-12 when Lecomte hit a three-pointer midway through the first half.

Silence fell over a packed Bramlage Coliseum, but momentum quickly swung K-State’s way when Wade, Brown and Iwundu drained consecutive three-pointers to pull the Wildcats within one. Then they took a 28-27 lead when Kamau Stokes hit a three with 1:22 remaining in the first half.

Baylor led 31-30 at halftime.

The game was close for the next 10 minutes, but the Bears pulled away late.

K-State has lost consecutive games for the first time this season. It plays at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

BAYLOR 77, KANSAS ST. 68

Baylor

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lual-Acuil

32

3-10

0-0

12

0

3

6

Motley

19

3-8

1-2

9

3

5

7

Freeman

28

4-6

5-7

1

5

1

15

Lecomte

28

8-13

6-7

1

2

4

26

Wainright

38

6-10

0-0

4

2

2

15

Maston

24

2-2

2-3

3

0

4

6

Lindsey

18

1-5

0-0

1

2

2

2

McClure

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Omot

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

27-56

14-19

31

14

21

77

Percentages: FG .482, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Lecomte 4-6, Wainright 3-7, Freeman 2-3, Lindsey 0-1, McClure 0-1, Motley 0-1, Omot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Lual-Acuil). Turnovers: 16 (Motley 4, Freeman 2, Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston 2, Wainright 2, Lecomte, McClure). Steals: 10 (Lecomte 2, Wainright 2, Freeman, Lindsey, Maston, McClure, Motley, Omot). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

31

1-9

3-6

5

6

2

6

Johnson

33

9-13

2-3

4

0

3

20

Wade

35

2-5

0-0

2

4

2

5

Brown

31

3-7

5-6

5

3

3

13

Stokes

32

2-8

4-4

1

5

4

10

Sneed

20

4-7

2-2

1

1

3

12

Maurice

12

1-2

0-0

5

0

2

2

Ervin

6

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-51

16-21

23

19

19

68

Percentages: FG .431, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Sneed 2-3, Brown 2-6, Stokes 2-7, Wade 1-2, Iwundu 1-4, Maurice 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 3, Maurice 2, Sneed). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 4, Wade 4, Iwundu 3, Sneed 2, Stokes 2). Steals: 5 (Sneed 3, Brown, Wade). Technical Fouls: None.

Baylor

31

46

77

Kansas St.

30

38

68

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

