January 11, 2017 3:30 PM

K-State coach Bruce Weber wonders if he needs harsher tone with officials

By Kellis Robinett

LUBBOCK, Texas

One glance at Bruce Weber’s face told the story.

The Kansas State basketball coach flashed a stunned look shortly after being whistled for a technical foul with 5 seconds remaining in a 66-65 loss at Texas Tech on Tuesday and the astonishment didn’t disappear until he exited United Supermarkets Arena.

He couldn’t believe it when officials didn’t call a foul on Texas Tech for making contact with Barry Brown’s forehead as he attempted a potential go-ahead layup with 8 seconds to go and he was at a loss when officials assessed him with a technical for wandering outside the coach’s box and voicing his displeasure.

“I raised my hand and thought Barry Brown got fouled,” Weber said. “I raised my hand and maybe I was out a little on the court, but it is the end of the game and it’s emotional and we are hoping for a play.”

The sequence, combined with a late no-call that went against the Wildcats in a 90-88 loss at Kansas last week, was enough to make the usually mild-mannered Weber wonder if it was time to take a different approach with officials.

“I don’t cuss. I don’t cuss at the officials. I treat them right,” Weber said. “Everyone tells me I am professional, but I don’t know if that does any good. Maybe I should try the other way.”

It’s unclear if Weber was merely blowing off steam after a painful loss or being genuine.

After all, it’s hard to pin any loss on officiating. Perhaps Weber will realize that after reviewing the game.

K-State had many opportunities to hold off Texas Tech, leading 50-43 midway through the second and 62-58 in the final two minutes. But it was unable to secure victory.

The Wildcats’ errors were plentiful. Kamau Stokes missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw attempt with 1:50 remaining and a floater 42 seconds later. D.J. Johnson lost a rebound out of bounds with 48.2 seconds to go and Wesley Iwundu lost a turnover with 20 seconds left. K-State was in the lead during all four miscues.

“It’s not really one possession. It’s the little things throughout the whole game that add up to that kind of possession,” Brown said. “Just like boxing out and second-chance points, stupid fouls, stuff like that. It all correlates to the last play, which it might seem like, ‘Oh, it’s the last play or last foul,’ but really it’s little stuff throughout the game.”

But Texas Tech’s no-call and Weber’s technical came last. So they will be remembered most as K-State prepares for its next game against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

“It’s frustrating, very disappointing,” Weber said of Big 12 officiating. “If I say something I will get in trouble, and there is no sense in saying anything. So, just like last week, you guys watched the game. Just be consistent. That is all I ask.”

KSU

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

34

2-7

5-6

3

3

2

9

Johnson

29

3-6

5-7

7

0

5

11

Wade

29

5-6

0-0

1

2

5

12

B.Brown

37

3-10

1-2

6

2

2

9

Stokes

35

6-10

0-1

0

5

1

17

Sneed

19

2-3

0-0

2

0

3

5

Ervin

14

0-0

2-2

3

1

2

2

Budke

2

0-0

0-0

1

0

3

0

Maurice

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

21-42

13-18

23

13

24

65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Stokes 5-7, Wade 2-3, B.Brown 2-6, Sneed 1-2, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 13 (6 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Iwundu 2, Ervin). Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, Iwundu 3, Stokes 3, Budke, Sneed, Wade). Steals: 5 (B.Brown 2, Iwundu, Johnson, Sneed). Technical Fouls: coach Bruce Weber, 00:05 second.

Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gray

25

2-2

0-0

3

0

2

4

Livingston

15

1-5

1-2

0

0

2

4

Smith

37

4-10

7-11

7

3

0

16

Evans

24

7-11

2-2

2

1

3

18

Thomas

35

3-5

0-0

1

5

3

6

Ross

21

2-6

5-5

1

0

3

10

Stevenson

20

0-3

3-4

3

0

1

3

Temple

13

1-2

2-2

2

0

1

5

Millinghaus

8

0-2

0-0

3

0

2

0

Brandsma

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-46

20-26

22

9

17

66

Percentages: FG .435, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Evans 2-4, Temple 1-1, Livingston 1-2, Ross 1-2, Smith 1-3, Millinghaus 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 8 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith, Temple). Turnovers: 8 (Evans 2, Gray, Livingston, Millinghaus, Smith, Stevenson, Temple). Steals: 4 (Thomas 3, Evans). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.

31

34

65

Texas Tech

28

38

66

A—8,217 (15,098).

