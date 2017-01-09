Kansas State's Reggie Walker named Freshman All-American

After making 11.5 tackles for loss in his first college season, Kansas State defensive end Reggie Walker has received Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America.
The FWAA All-America team was announced Monday.
Walker helped K-State go 9-4 this season by making 39 tackles, including 11.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
The Ponchatoula, La. Native ranked seventh in the Big 12 in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss. He led all Big 12 freshmen in both categories.
He is the first K-State freshman to be honored by the FWAA since kicker Matthew McCrane in 2014 and defensive back Ty Zimmerman in 2010.
Walker will return as one of K-State’s top defensive players next season. As a sophomore, he will help replace the loss of top pass-rusher Jordan Willis to graduation.
Kellis Robinett
