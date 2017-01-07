Wildcat report: Kansas State 75, Oklahoma 64

Saturday’s box score
KANSAS ST. 75,
OKLAHOMA 64
Okla
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Doolittle
29
4-10
0-0
8
2
8
Lattin
26
2-5
0-1
5
4
4
James
17
1-2
0-0
1
4
3
Odomes
33
5-7
0-0
6
2
10
Strong-Moore
27
4-7
0-0
2
2
10
McGusty
30
5-9
8-9
1
1
20
Shepherd
13
1-3
0-0
0
1
2
McNeace
13
2-3
0-0
0
5
4
Freeman
9
1-2
0-0
2
0
3
Buford
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Cole
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-48
8-10
25
21
64
Percentages: FG .521, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (McGusty 2-3, Strong-Moore 2-3, Freeman 1-2, James 1-2, Doolittle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 18 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Doolittle, Lattin, McGusty). Turnovers: 18 (Doolittle 3, James 3, Lattin 3, Odomes 3, McNeace 2, Buford, Freeman, Shepherd, Strong-Moore). Steals: 6 (Doolittle 2, Odomes 2, McNeace, Strong-Moore). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Iwundu
36
4-6
8-11
3
1
16
Johnson
27
4-10
2-5
3
0
10
Wade
31
4-7
2-2
7
4
12
Brown
32
6-11
0-0
2
3
14
Stokes
35
3-6
4-5
2
2
13
Sneed
20
3-5
0-0
3
2
6
Ervin
13
1-2
0-0
1
0
2
Budke
6
1-1
0-0
1
0
2
Patrick
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
26-48
16-23
22
12
75
Percentages: FG .542, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Stokes 3-5, Wade 2-4, Brown 2-6, Ervin 0-1, Sneed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Sneed, Wade). Turnovers: 13 (Stokes 5, Iwundu 3, Johnson 3, Ervin, Wade). Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Iwundu 2, Wade 2, Ervin, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
Oklahoma
27
37
—
64
Kansas St.
43
32
—
75
A: 12,295.
Starting power
Lack of depth has long appeared to be Kansas State’s weakness this season, but the Wildcats haven’t needed much bench production in their past few games.
K-State defeated Texas without a single bench point and all five of its starters reached double figures against Kansas and Oklahoma.
“That group is pretty good,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “They enjoy each other and share the ball. They kind of get in there and learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses. That is a positive thing. Our versatility is definitely our strength.”
High-flying Sneed
Xavier Sneed delivered another highlight dunk on Saturday.
The freshman guard followed a miss from D.J. Johnson with a jaw-dropping dunk that brought the crowd at Bramlage Coliseum to its feet.
Sneed also threw down an alley-oop dunk against Kansas that made the highlight reel.
Budke up, Maurice down
Austin Budke has overtaken Isaiah Maurice in K-State’s playing rotation, Weber said. Budke played six minutes against Oklahoma, while Maurice didn’t enter the game.
Weber said Budke has outplayed Maurice in practice and will continue to earn more minutes off the bench until that changes.
Kellis Robinett
