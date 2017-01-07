Kansas State University

January 7, 2017 5:48 PM

Wildcat report: Kansas State 75, Oklahoma 64

Saturday’s box score

KANSAS ST. 75,

OKLAHOMA 64

Okla

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Doolittle

29

4-10

0-0

8

2

8

Lattin

26

2-5

0-1

5

4

4

James

17

1-2

0-0

1

4

3

Odomes

33

5-7

0-0

6

2

10

Strong-Moore

27

4-7

0-0

2

2

10

McGusty

30

5-9

8-9

1

1

20

Shepherd

13

1-3

0-0

0

1

2

McNeace

13

2-3

0-0

0

5

4

Freeman

9

1-2

0-0

2

0

3

Buford

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Cole

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-48

8-10

25

21

64

Percentages: FG .521, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (McGusty 2-3, Strong-Moore 2-3, Freeman 1-2, James 1-2, Doolittle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 18 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Doolittle, Lattin, McGusty). Turnovers: 18 (Doolittle 3, James 3, Lattin 3, Odomes 3, McNeace 2, Buford, Freeman, Shepherd, Strong-Moore). Steals: 6 (Doolittle 2, Odomes 2, McNeace, Strong-Moore). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Iwundu

36

4-6

8-11

3

1

16

Johnson

27

4-10

2-5

3

0

10

Wade

31

4-7

2-2

7

4

12

Brown

32

6-11

0-0

2

3

14

Stokes

35

3-6

4-5

2

2

13

Sneed

20

3-5

0-0

3

2

6

Ervin

13

1-2

0-0

1

0

2

Budke

6

1-1

0-0

1

0

2

Patrick

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

26-48

16-23

22

12

75

Percentages: FG .542, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Stokes 3-5, Wade 2-4, Brown 2-6, Ervin 0-1, Sneed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Sneed, Wade). Turnovers: 13 (Stokes 5, Iwundu 3, Johnson 3, Ervin, Wade). Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Iwundu 2, Wade 2, Ervin, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma

27

37

64

Kansas St.

43

32

75

A: 12,295.

Starting power

Lack of depth has long appeared to be Kansas State’s weakness this season, but the Wildcats haven’t needed much bench production in their past few games.

K-State defeated Texas without a single bench point and all five of its starters reached double figures against Kansas and Oklahoma.

“That group is pretty good,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “They enjoy each other and share the ball. They kind of get in there and learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses. That is a positive thing. Our versatility is definitely our strength.”

High-flying Sneed

Xavier Sneed delivered another highlight dunk on Saturday.

The freshman guard followed a miss from D.J. Johnson with a jaw-dropping dunk that brought the crowd at Bramlage Coliseum to its feet.

Sneed also threw down an alley-oop dunk against Kansas that made the highlight reel.

Budke up, Maurice down

Austin Budke has overtaken Isaiah Maurice in K-State’s playing rotation, Weber said. Budke played six minutes against Oklahoma, while Maurice didn’t enter the game.

Weber said Budke has outplayed Maurice in practice and will continue to earn more minutes off the bench until that changes.

Kellis Robinett

Related content

Kansas State University

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

K-State wins the Texas Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos