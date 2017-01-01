K-State women knock off unbeaten West Virginia

Breanna Lewis had 23 points and nine rebounds as Kansas State beat No. 12 West Virginia 86-71 on Sunday, handing the visiting Mountaineers their first loss.
K-State took the lead for good in the second quarter, securing a 51-39 halftime lead and extending the lead to 19 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Kindred Wesemann had 16 points and Shaelyn Martin and Kaylee Page had 10 points each for K-State (11-3, 1-1), which rebounded from a Big 12-opening loss to No. 3 Baylor.
Chania Ray was one of four Mountaineers in double figures with 23 points, adding seven assists.
WEST VIRGINIA (13-1): Ray 7-17 3-4 23, Muldrow 5-10 0-0 15, Martin 5-12 1-2 14, King 5-10 1-1 11, Montgomery 3-6 2-2 8, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Pardee 0-3 0-0 0, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 7-9 71.
KANSAS ST. (11-3): Lewis 10-15 3-4 23, Wesemann 6-15 0-0 16, Martin 4-6 2-3 10, Page 4-10 0-0 10, Middlebrook 4-7 1-1 9, Willock 4-6 1-2 9, Goth 2-2 0-0 5, Sheble 1-2 2-2 4, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 35-64 9-12 86.
West Virginia
20
19
16
16
—
71
Kansas St.
24
27
23
12
—
86
3-Point Goals—West Virginia 14-29 (Ray 6-10, Muldrow 5-7, Martin 3-9, Martin 0-1, Pardee 0-2), Kansas St. 7-19 (Wesemann 4-9, Page 2-7, Goth 1-1, Martin 0-1, Middlebrook 0-1). Assists—West Virginia 17 (Ray 7), Kansas St. 19 (Martin 8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—West Virginia 28 (Montgomery 9), Kansas St. 35 (Lewis 9). Total Fouls—West Virginia 17, Kansas St. 12. A—4,825.
