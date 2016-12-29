Kansas State University

December 29, 2016 10:17 PM

No. 3 Baylor routs K-State women 87-57

Eagle staff

Kansas State lost its Big 12 Conference women’s basketball opener at No. 3 Baylor, falling 87-57 on Thursday night.

Baylor (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) was led by Kalani Brown’s 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

K-State senior Kindred Wesemann scored 16 points to reach the 1,000-point career mark.

The Wildcats (10-3, 0-1) shot 29.8 percent and were outrebounded 56-28.

KANSAS ST. (10-3): Wesemann 5-16 2-2 16, Lewis 6-14 2-2 14, Middlebrook 3-8 7-8 13, Page 1-3 1-2 3, Page 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Brooks 0-3 2-2 2, Goth 0-3 2-2 2, Martin 0-4 1-4 1, Sheble 0-2 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 18-24 57.

BAYLOR (12-1): Brown 10-14 2-2 22, Davis 5-11 4-5 14, Prince 6-9 1-1 14, Cox 5-9 2-2 12, Mompremier 3-6 1-3 7, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, Cave 2-3 0-1 4, Chou 1-4 2-2 4, Cohen 1-3 0-0 2, Landrum 1-4 0-0 2, Wallace 0-2 1-2 1, Dry 0-0 0-0 0, Gulley 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-73 13-18 87.

Kansas St.

16

12

10

19

57

Baylor

25

19

24

19

87

3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 5-18 (Wesemann 4-11, Page 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Goth 0-1, Martin 0-1, Middlebrook 0-1, Page 0-2), Baylor 2-11 (Jones 1-3, Prince 1-3, Chou 0-1, Landrum 0-3, Wallace 0-1). Assists—Kansas St. 9 (Goth 4), Baylor 22 (Jones 8). Fouled Out—Kansas St. Middlebrook, Rebounds—Kansas St. 28 (Lewis 7), Baylor 56 (Brown 12). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 21, Baylor 16. A—7,087.

Kansas State University

