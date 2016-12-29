K-State basketball opens Big 12 against struggling Texas

Kansas State’s Big 12 basketball opener has lost some of its luster.
What once looked like a prove-it game for the Wildcats against Texas now feels more like a can’t-lose-it game.
The Longhorns have fallen on hard times since opening the season ranked 21st and being picked to finish third in the Big 12 preseason poll. Shaka Smart’s team enters conference play with the league’s worst record at 6-6. Some of its losses were understandable, such as Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan and Northwestern. Others were head-scratchers. Texas-Arlington and Kent State at home, really?
It appears Texas’ young talent needs more time to develop.
“For me this is a unique experience,” Smart said at his weekly news conference. “This my eighth year as a head coach and this year is just a different type of group. We have freshmen playing a lot more. Our three sophomores have kind of been put in a role that some might say is asking them to do too much or more than guys at that stage should do right now. And we have seniors who are playing that were in role positions before.”
It’s a combination K-State hopes to take advantage of when Texas visits Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Friday in the conference-opener for both teams.
The Wildcats blew through their nonconference schedule at 11-1 and have won six in a row, but question marks remain. Can they produce similar results against Big 12 competition? Last year, they started 10-2 and then stumbled to 5-13 in league play. They have sought redemption ever since.
Texas swept the season series from K-State last season. A home victory on Friday would signal things have changed. A loss would leave fans wondering if another losing conference record is on the way.
“This is what you work for,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “Our players know how important these games are, and I think they are ready for the grind of playing great teams every night.”
K-State has had ample time to prepare for this game. Perhaps too much time.
The Wildcats were last in action on Dec. 21, trouncing Gardner-Webb at home. Players scattered across the country for holiday break afterward and returned with five full days to study Texas.
Time will tell if the layoff was helpful.
“When we got back from Christmas you could tell there was some sluggishness with conditioning and other things,” Weber said. “But once we got a few practices in they got better and were back to full speed. They have spent a lot of time together, and they seem hyped up.”
Texas at Kansas State
- When: 7 p.m. Friday
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
- Records: UT 6-6, KSU 11-1
- Radio: 1480-AM, 102.5-FM, 107.9-FM
- TV: ESPNEWS
P
Texas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Shaquille Cleare
6-8
Sr.
6.7
4.9
F
Jarrett Allen
6-11
Fr.
10.7
6.9
G
Tevin Mack
6-7
So.
14.7
4.7
G
Kerwin Roach
6-4
So.
11.0
2.9
G
Andrew Jones
6-4
Fr.
9.6
2.5
P
Kansas St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
D.J. Johnson
6-9
Sr.
12.0
7.1
F
Dean Wade
6-10
So.
9.0
6.1
G
Wesley Iwundu
6-7
Sr.
11.6
5.3
G
Barry Brown
6-3
So.
12.5
2.7
G
Kamau Stokes
6-0
So.
10.3
2.3
Texas (6-6): The Longhorns surprisingly reside in the Big 12 basement after 12 games. Texas has struggled in Shaka Smart’s second year, falling at home to Texas-Arlington and Kent State. The Longhorns tend to get hurt by scoring funks, despite three starters averaging double figures.
Kansas State (11-1): The Wildcats are hoping to continue their hot start to the season in conference games. K-State has won six straight games and enters Big 12 play filled with confidence. The Wildcats slumped to a 5-13 league record last season, but are motivated for much more this time around. Johnson has been on a tear lately, rarely missing shots.
