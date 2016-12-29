Kansas State linebacker Elijah Lee undecided on his future

Elijah Lee hasn’t made up his mind about the future.
The Kansas State junior linebacker said Wednesday following a victory at the Texas Bowl that he will weigh his options in the coming weeks and then decide whether to turn pro or return for his senior year.
“That has been on my mind a little bit,” Lee said. “I really haven’t had an opportunity to process it. I am going to spend time with my family and think about it, but I really don’t know at this point.”
Lee would be a late-round hopeful if he declared early for the NFL Draft.
He is coming off a stellar season in which he led K-State with 110 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. He also made two interception, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. The Blue Springs, Mo. product had a game-high 12 tackles against Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Lee was a first-team All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches and media.
Should he return, he would lead an experienced defense on a team that will have high expectations.
“We are going to push toward that Big 12 championship,” Lee said, thinking about that possibility. “We aren’t going to settle for anything less.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
