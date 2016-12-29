Texas Bowl Report

6:16 Texas Bowl MVP Jesse Ertz Pause

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

0:12 Ertz leads K-State to win over TCU

0:48 Timelapse of Christmas Day storm passing over Wichita

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

4:02 5 essential tips for drone owners

2:47 Miriam Nunez is afraid about what could happen to her family in 2017

3:41 VIDEO: Wichita State wins Valley opener