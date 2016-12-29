Box score: Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28

Scoring
Texas A&M
7
7
7
7
—
28
Kansas St.
7
16
3
7
—
33
Attendance — 68,412.
First quarter
A&M — Ford 7 run (LaCamera kick), 11:30
KSU — Pringle 79 pass from Ertz (Patterson kick), 4:52
Second quarter
KSU — Ertz 5 run (kick blocked), 12:19
A&M — Seals-Jones 3 pass from Knight (LaCamera kick), 10:00
KSU — Patterson 40 FG, 6:13
KSU — Heath 52 run (Patterson kick), 3:07
Third quarter
A&M — Reynolds 4 pass from Knight (LaCamera kick), 6:55
KSU — Patterson 25 FG, 2:48
Fourth quarter
KSU — Ertz 1 run (Patterson kick), 9:00
A&M —Reynolds 15 pass from Knight (LaCamera kick), 7:50
Team Statistics
A&M
KSU
First downs
25
17
Rushing
7
9
Passing
16
6
Penalty
2
2
3rd-down efficiency
4-12
4-12
4th-down efficiency
1-2
0-1
Rushes-yards
28-144
41-218
Comp-att-int
30-48-1
14-20-0
Passing yards
310
195
Total net yards
454
413
Fumbles-lost
1-1
0-0
Penalties-yards
8-75
12-80
Time of possession
27:11
32:49
A&M Statistics
Rushing
Player
Att
Yds
TD
Lg
Avg
Ford
10
86
1
25
8.6
Williams
9
33
0
13
3.7
Knight
8
20
0
8
2.5
Kirk
1
5
0
5
5.0
Passing
Player
Cmp
Att
Int
Yds
TD
Knight
30
48
1
310
3
Receiving
Player
No.
Yds
TD
Lg
Reynolds
12
154
2
37
Kirk
6
86
0
40
Seals-Jones
6
34
1
11
Tabuyo
2
14
0
10
Ford
2
6
0
4
Williams
1
10
0
10
Ratley
1
6
0
6
Punting
Player
No.
Yds
Avg
Lg
Tripucka
3
108
36.0
44
Kickoff returns
Player
No.
Yds
Lg
TD
Evans
1
23
23
0
Seals-Jones
1
10
10
0
Punt returns
Player
No.
Yds
Lg
TD
Kirk
2
12
11
0
Tackles
Solo-ast-sacks-total
Washington 6-5-0.5-11, Alaka 6-3-1-9, Pryor 4-4-0-8, Keke 0-6-0-6, Chevis 4-1-1-5, Oliver 3-1-0-4, Wilson 2-2-0-4, Hall 2-2-0-4, Mack 2-1-0-3, Harvey 1-1-0-2, Evans 0-2-0-2, Henderson 0-2-0.5-2, Dodson 0-2-0-2, Garner 1-0-0-1, Capers-Smit 1-0-0-1, Thomas 1-0-0-1, Mann 1-0-0-1, Cunningham 0-1-0-1, Garrett 0-1-0-1.
Interceptions — None.
Missed field goals — LaCamera 52.
K-State Statistics
Rushing
Player
Att
Yds
TD
Lg
Avg
Silmon
10
77
0
36
7.7
Ertz
24
67
2
20
2.8
Heath
1
52
1
52
52.0
Jones
5
19
0
11
3.8
Warmack
1
3
0
3
3.0
Passing
Player
Cmp
Att
Int
Yds
TD
Ertz
14
20
0
195
1
Receiving
Player
No.
Yds
TD
Lg
Heath
4
25
0
12
Pringle
3
107
1
79
Burton
3
25
0
11
Zuber
3
12
0
5
Dimel
1
26
0
26
Punting
Player
No.
Yds
Avg
Lg
Walsh
4
170
42.5
49
Kickoff returns
Player
No.
Yds
Lg
TD
Reed
3
80
31
0
Tackles
Solo-ast-sacks-total
Lee 5-7-0-12, Reed 6-3-0-9, Starks 6-2-0-8, Adams 5-2-0-7, Ch. Moore 2-4-0-6, Barnett 2-4-0-6, Walker 2-3-0-5, Willis 2-2-0-4, Cr. Moore 1-3-0-4, Wood 2-1-0-3, Dishon 0-2-0-2, Geary 1-0-0-1, Goolsby 1-0-0-1, Kirby 1-0-0-1, Settles 0-1-0-1.
Interceptions — Adams 1-0.
Missed field goals — None.
Kansas State schedule
Sept. 2
at Stanford
L,26-13
Sept. 17
Fla. Atlantic
W,63-7
Sept. 24
Missouri St.
W,35-0
Oct. 1
at West Virginia
L,17-16
Oct. 8
Texas Tech
W,44-38
Oct. 15
at Oklahoma
L,38-17
Oct. 22
Texas
W,24-21
Oct. 29
at Iowa St.
W,31-26
Nov. 5
Oklahoma St.
L,43-37
Nov. 19
at Baylor
W,42-21
Nov. 26
Kansas
W,34-19
Dec. 3
at TCU
W,30-6
Dec. 28
x-Texas A&M
W,33-28
x-Texas Bowl at Houston
