Kansas State University

December 29, 2016 1:24 AM

Box score: Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28

Scoring

Texas A&M

7

7

7

7

28

Kansas St.

7

16

3

7

33

Attendance — 68,412.

First quarter

A&M — Ford 7 run (LaCamera kick), 11:30

KSU — Pringle 79 pass from Ertz (Patterson kick), 4:52

Second quarter

KSU — Ertz 5 run (kick blocked), 12:19

A&M — Seals-Jones 3 pass from Knight (LaCamera kick), 10:00

KSU — Patterson 40 FG, 6:13

KSU — Heath 52 run (Patterson kick), 3:07

Third quarter

A&M — Reynolds 4 pass from Knight (LaCamera kick), 6:55

KSU — Patterson 25 FG, 2:48

Fourth quarter

KSU — Ertz 1 run (Patterson kick), 9:00

A&M —Reynolds 15 pass from Knight (LaCamera kick), 7:50

Team Statistics

A&M

KSU

First downs

25

17

Rushing

7

9

Passing

16

6

Penalty

2

2

3rd-down efficiency

4-12

4-12

4th-down efficiency

1-2

0-1

Rushes-yards

28-144

41-218

Comp-att-int

30-48-1

14-20-0

Passing yards

310

195

Total net yards

454

413

Fumbles-lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-yards

8-75

12-80

Time of possession

27:11

32:49

A&M Statistics

Rushing

Player

Att

Yds

TD

Lg

Avg

Ford

10

86

1

25

8.6

Williams

9

33

0

13

3.7

Knight

8

20

0

8

2.5

Kirk

1

5

0

5

5.0

Passing

Player

Cmp

Att

Int

Yds

TD

Knight

30

48

1

310

3

Receiving

Player

No.

Yds

TD

Lg

Reynolds

12

154

2

37

Kirk

6

86

0

40

Seals-Jones

6

34

1

11

Tabuyo

2

14

0

10

Ford

2

6

0

4

Williams

1

10

0

10

Ratley

1

6

0

6

Punting

Player

No.

Yds

Avg

Lg

Tripucka

3

108

36.0

44

Kickoff returns

Player

No.

Yds

Lg

TD

Evans

1

23

23

0

Seals-Jones

1

10

10

0

Punt returns

Player

No.

Yds

Lg

TD

Kirk

2

12

11

0

Tackles

Solo-ast-sacks-total

Washington 6-5-0.5-11, Alaka 6-3-1-9, Pryor 4-4-0-8, Keke 0-6-0-6, Chevis 4-1-1-5, Oliver 3-1-0-4, Wilson 2-2-0-4, Hall 2-2-0-4, Mack 2-1-0-3, Harvey 1-1-0-2, Evans 0-2-0-2, Henderson 0-2-0.5-2, Dodson 0-2-0-2, Garner 1-0-0-1, Capers-Smit 1-0-0-1, Thomas 1-0-0-1, Mann 1-0-0-1, Cunningham 0-1-0-1, Garrett 0-1-0-1.

Interceptions — None.

Missed field goals — LaCamera 52.

K-State Statistics

Rushing

Player

Att

Yds

TD

Lg

Avg

Silmon

10

77

0

36

7.7

Ertz

24

67

2

20

2.8

Heath

1

52

1

52

52.0

Jones

5

19

0

11

3.8

Warmack

1

3

0

3

3.0

Passing

Player

Cmp

Att

Int

Yds

TD

Ertz

14

20

0

195

1

Receiving

Player

No.

Yds

TD

Lg

Heath

4

25

0

12

Pringle

3

107

1

79

Burton

3

25

0

11

Zuber

3

12

0

5

Dimel

1

26

0

26

Punting

Player

No.

Yds

Avg

Lg

Walsh

4

170

42.5

49

Kickoff returns

Player

No.

Yds

Lg

TD

Reed

3

80

31

0

Tackles

Solo-ast-sacks-total

Lee 5-7-0-12, Reed 6-3-0-9, Starks 6-2-0-8, Adams 5-2-0-7, Ch. Moore 2-4-0-6, Barnett 2-4-0-6, Walker 2-3-0-5, Willis 2-2-0-4, Cr. Moore 1-3-0-4, Wood 2-1-0-3, Dishon 0-2-0-2, Geary 1-0-0-1, Goolsby 1-0-0-1, Kirby 1-0-0-1, Settles 0-1-0-1.

Interceptions — Adams 1-0.

Missed field goals — None.

Kansas State schedule

Sept. 2

at Stanford

L,26-13

Sept. 17

Fla. Atlantic

W,63-7

Sept. 24

Missouri St.

W,35-0

Oct. 1

at West Virginia

L,17-16

Oct. 8

Texas Tech

W,44-38

Oct. 15

at Oklahoma

L,38-17

Oct. 22

Texas

W,24-21

Oct. 29

at Iowa St.

W,31-26

Nov. 5

Oklahoma St.

L,43-37

Nov. 19

at Baylor

W,42-21

Nov. 26

Kansas

W,34-19

Dec. 3

at TCU

W,30-6

Dec. 28

x-Texas A&M

W,33-28

x-Texas Bowl at Houston

