Top K-State running back uncertain to play in Texas Bowl

Kansas State could be without top running back Alex Barnes when it takes on Texas A&M on Wednesday in the Texas Bowl.
Barnes, a redshirt freshman who averaged 7.9 yards per rush this season, was not in attendance for the Wildcats’ practice Monday at Rice University.
K-State coach Bill Snyder didn’t explain why Barnes was a no show. Snyder also said little when asked if Barnes will play in the Texas Bowl.
“I hope so,” Snyder replied.
If Barnes is unable to play against Texas A&M, he will his second straight game. He watched K-State’s final regular season game, a 30-6 victory at TCU, in full uniform from the sideline. He warmed up for that game, but didn’t participate in rehearsed goal line plays as kickoff approached.
Barnes was on a hot streak before missing that game. He eclipsed 100 rushing yards in victories over Baylor and Kansas. Snyder said he expected Barnes to start against TCU.
But that didn’t happen, due to a surprise injury sustained in practice.
“He got banged up doing something that he wasn’t supposed to be doing,” Snyder said of Barnes after the TCU game. “It wasn’t his fault. It was our fault. Consequently, it set him back.”
Barnes has rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns this season on 56 carries.
If he is unable to play against Texas A&M, K-State will turn to typical starter Charles Jones and sophomore Justin Silmon.
Jones, a senior, rushed for 577 yards and two touchdowns on 110 attempts this season.
Silmon came on strong in place of Barnes against TCU, rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Dalvin Warmack could also see an increased workload.
K-State appears to have gotten healthier at other positions. Senior linebacker Charmeachealle Moore said he has recovered fully from an injury suffered against TCU and will play in the Texas Bowl. Defensive back Duke Shelley and kicker Matthew McCrane were also full participants in practice Monday after missing previous games.
