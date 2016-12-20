Kansas State ready for one more nonconference tune up

One basketball game is all that stands between Kansas State and the start of Big 12 play.
The Wildcats are trying their best not to overlook it.
“We can’t go home early,” K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber said. “We have to stay here mentally until Thursday morning. We have done too many good things and we have come too far (to slip up now).”
K-State wants to end the 2016 portion of its nonconference schedule with a bang against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats (10-1) are off to their best start under Weber, and they want to carry the momentum of another victory into their conference-opener against Texas on Dec. 30.
Given the unheralded nature of Gardner-Webb and the importance of Big 12 play one might think K-State players are already looking ahead to the conference season.
But they say that is not the case. They want to beat Gardner-Webb as much as they want to beat Texas. Their lone loss, a 69-68 setback to Maryland, taught them to value every game.
“That Maryland loss is still going to linger,” K-State senior D.J. Johnson said. “That is something I am always going to think about. Even though we have put it behind us and we focus on a different team every three or four days. When tournament time comes you will look back at that one and say, ‘We should have had them.’ But finishing off nonconference (with a win) is going to be great. It is going to be great to go into Big 12 play that way.”
Gardner-Webb’s recent 70-62 victory at Nebraska should help K-State focus for this game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs controlled things from the start against the Huskers.
K-State has had little trouble avoiding similar outcomes at Bramlage this season. The Wildcats have won their 10 games by an average of 20 points.
“We have got to finish the year right,” Weber said. “And then you have got Texas coming after that with the conference right around the corner.”
Gardner-Webb at Kansas State
- When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
- Records: GW 7-5, KSU 10-1
- Radio: 1480-AM, 102.5-FM, 107.9-FM
- TV: FSKC
P
Gardner-Webb
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Tyrell Nelson
6-7
Sr.
13.6
6.3
F
L’Hassane Niangane
6-10
Jr.
2.7
4.7
G
Liam O’Reily
6-2
Jr.
7.9
3.3
G
Laquincy Rideau
6-1
So.
12.8
5.4
G
Jamaal Robateau
6-5
Jr.
7.8
2.5
P
Kansas St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
D.J. Johnson
6-9
Sr.
11.6
5.1
F
Dean Wade
6-10
So.
9.1
5.9
G
Wesley Iwundu
6-7
Sr.
12.0
5.6
G
Barry Brown
6-3
So.
13.3
2.5
G
Kamau Stokes
6-0
So.
9.6
2.3
Gardner-Webb (7-5): The Runnin’ Bulldogs are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 70-62 road upset against Nebraska. Gardner-Webb took a sizable lead early and held off the Cornhuskers in the second half. They will try for their second-straight victory against a power-conference team on Wednesday against K-State.
Kansas State (10-1): The Wildcats are off to their best start under coach Bruce Weber. The only game they have lost came by one point to Maryland on a neutral court. They are coming off a decisive victory over Colorado State in Denver. Reserve forward Isaiah Maurice was suspended in that game. His status for Wednesday’s game is unknown.
