Kansas State University

December 18, 2016 4:33 PM

Kansas State women rally by Princeton to 10th victory

Eagle staff

Kansas State’s women’s basketball team recovered nicely from a halftime deficit, outscoring Princeton 38-17 in the second half Sunday to win 60-42 in a nonconference game at Bramlage Coliseum.

Princeton’s second-half total was the lowest allowed by K-State (10-1) in the two seasons that the NCAA has played a four-quarter game for women’s basketball.

Kindred Wesemann had 15 points to lead K-State despite missing 9 of 12 shots. Teammate Kaylee Page added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Breanna Lewis chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds.

K-State is off to a 10-1 start for the third consecutive season under coach Jeff Mittie.

PRINCETON (4-6): Rush 4-14 0-0 12, Robinson 3-4 0-0 7, Brown 1-6 3-4 5, Jordan 2-4 0-0 4, Weledji 2-7 0-0 4, Smith 1-8 1-1 3, Stallworth 1-3 1-2 3, Muhammad 1-5 0-0 2, Alarie 0-2 1-2 1, Davis 0-3 1-4 1, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Reyneke 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 15-58 7-13 42.

KANSAS ST. (10-1): Wesemann 3-12 6-6 15, Page 4-8 2-2 12, Lewis 3-6 2-8 8, Middlebrook 2-4 4-7 8, Goth 2-6 0-0 4, Martin 1-4 2-2 4, Thomson 1-1 0-0 3, Sheble 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Willock 0-1 2-4 2, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Page 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 18-29 60.

Princeton

13

12

9

8

42

Kansas St.

8

14

20

18

60

3-Point Goals—Princeton 5-26 (Rush 4-12, Robinson 1-2, Alarie 0-1, Brown 0-3, Davis 0-3, Muhammad 0-3, Smith 0-1, Weledji 0-1), Kansas St. 6-22 (Wesemann 3-11, Page 2-4, Thomson 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Goth 0-3, Martin 0-1, Middlebrook 0-1). Assists—Princeton 11 (Weledji 3), Kansas St. 13 (Middlebrook 4). Fouled Out—Alarie, Brown. Rebounds—Princeton 43 (Reyneke 8), Kansas St. 40 (Lewis 11). Total Fouls—Princeton 25, Kansas St. 15. A—4,193.

Kansas State University

