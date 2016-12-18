Kansas State women rally by Princeton to 10th victory

7:27 Marshall addresses team's lackluster effort in 93-76 loss to OSU Pause

1:05 Dogs take a dip for charity

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

2:31 Bob Lutz, Paul Suellentrop break down Shockers' loss to Cowboys

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:24 Midwestern identity gets its own clothing brand

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights