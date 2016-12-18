Kansas State women rally by Princeton to 10th victory

Kansas State’s women’s basketball team recovered nicely from a halftime deficit, outscoring Princeton 38-17 in the second half Sunday to win 60-42 in a nonconference game at Bramlage Coliseum.
Princeton’s second-half total was the lowest allowed by K-State (10-1) in the two seasons that the NCAA has played a four-quarter game for women’s basketball.
Kindred Wesemann had 15 points to lead K-State despite missing 9 of 12 shots. Teammate Kaylee Page added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Breanna Lewis chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds.
K-State is off to a 10-1 start for the third consecutive season under coach Jeff Mittie.
PRINCETON (4-6): Rush 4-14 0-0 12, Robinson 3-4 0-0 7, Brown 1-6 3-4 5, Jordan 2-4 0-0 4, Weledji 2-7 0-0 4, Smith 1-8 1-1 3, Stallworth 1-3 1-2 3, Muhammad 1-5 0-0 2, Alarie 0-2 1-2 1, Davis 0-3 1-4 1, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Reyneke 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 15-58 7-13 42.
KANSAS ST. (10-1): Wesemann 3-12 6-6 15, Page 4-8 2-2 12, Lewis 3-6 2-8 8, Middlebrook 2-4 4-7 8, Goth 2-6 0-0 4, Martin 1-4 2-2 4, Thomson 1-1 0-0 3, Sheble 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Willock 0-1 2-4 2, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Page 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 18-29 60.
Princeton
13
12
9
8
—
42
Kansas St.
8
14
20
18
—
60
3-Point Goals—Princeton 5-26 (Rush 4-12, Robinson 1-2, Alarie 0-1, Brown 0-3, Davis 0-3, Muhammad 0-3, Smith 0-1, Weledji 0-1), Kansas St. 6-22 (Wesemann 3-11, Page 2-4, Thomson 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Goth 0-3, Martin 0-1, Middlebrook 0-1). Assists—Princeton 11 (Weledji 3), Kansas St. 13 (Middlebrook 4). Fouled Out—Alarie, Brown. Rebounds—Princeton 43 (Reyneke 8), Kansas St. 40 (Lewis 11). Total Fouls—Princeton 25, Kansas St. 15. A—4,193.
