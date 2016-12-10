Kansas State pushes past Washington State

Kansas State’s 70-56 victory against Washington State on Saturday at Sprint Center will be remembered for an ugly start and a beautiful finish.
Which extreme best summed up the game? That’s up for debate.
“We weren’t very sharp,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “As we get into the season and into the conference and even next week against Colorado State, we aren’t going to have the opportuity to have slow starts like that. We have to play sharper and more precise early in games.”
“We were a team the last 30 minutes,” K-State senior Wesley Iwundu added. “We did what we were good at instead of at the beginning when we were doing our thing. After halftime we started making adjustments and started playing. That’s when things opened up and the lead grew.”
For now, K-State will take the result. A double-digit victory against a Pac-12 opponent and a 9-1 is nothing to scoff at no matter how the game transpired. The Wildcats are off to their best start in five seasons.
Iwundu had a game-high 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists, Barry Brown got hot from the outside in the second half and scored 14 points, and Xavier Sneed provided a big lift off the bench with 10 points and seven rebounds. They helped the Wildcats dominate much of the game in front of 8,807.
But it took each of them a while to get going.
That came as a surprise considering Washington State (5-5) entered the game as one of the nation’s least impressive power-conference teams. College basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy ranked the Cougars 192nd of 351 teams. The Cougars were also limited to seven scholarship players and a walk-on. This figured to be a game the Wildcats could run away with, yet they trailed 9-0 before the first media timeout and needed nearly the entire first half to take a lead.
Stagnant offense was to blame.
K-State began the game with little to no ball movement and made just 11 of 31 shots on five assists in the first half. If not for Iwundu, a senior wing, finding a way to score in transition, and Sneed making a pair of three-pointers, the Wildcats wouldn’t have had much offense at all.
It was arguably their worst half of the season.
“They muddied it up,” Weber said of Washington State. “They went zone, then they went man and our guys froze and dribbled too much and didn’t do the things we were supposed to. We didn’t move. Our big emphasis was to move their defense whether they were in man or zone. We wanted to make them move and make them change spots. We didn’t do that.”
Still, K-State took a 28-26 lead into the locker room. The team was playing terrific defense. It needed to find some offense to go along with it.
“We came out sluggish,” Iwundu said. “They came out to a quick start and that woke us up a little bit. We weren’t expecting that. Our defense really picked up with intensity and that was good for us.”
The points came in the second half.
Brown had the most success, finding open space in the corners and making three shots from behind the arc. But that was a product of improved passing. Unlike the first half, in which K-State made often made a single pass before a player attempted a shot, the Wildcats moved the ball and created scoring opportunities.
“We tried to get in the paint and force open shots early and it just didn’t work,” Brown said. “In the second half we threw the ball out to the wing guys and the corner guys and it worked.”
Backup point guard Carlbe Ervin helped in that effort, playing a big role in the second half on his way to eight points and three assists. Dean Wade got going after the break, too, and finished with 11 points.
“They made us pay on some breakdowns we had and took control of the game and really closed it out,” Washington State coach Ernie Kent said. “They are a really good team, and the fact that they could keep their composure like that is really impressive.”
K-State’s overall effort could have been better, but it did enough for coach Bruce Weber to insert walk-ons for the final few moments.
The Wildcats will hope to put together a more consistent effort in their next game against Colorado State on Dec. 17 in Denver.
“To be a good team you have to be consistent,” Iwundu said. “We have a lot of guys who can score the ball. Each game it might be a different guy to have a big night and put up big numbers. That is good for us and it will be difficult to scout, but consistency is definitely something we have to keep up.”
Wash. St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Hawkinsn
36
5-9
0-0
10
0
4
10
Clifford
20
2-6
2-2
1
2
3
6
Callison
23
2-7
5-6
2
3
2
10
Flynn
34
2-8
0-0
2
6
2
6
Iroegbu
35
3-10
0-0
8
1
0
7
Franks
24
2-8
0-0
2
2
2
5
Langston
19
3-6
0-0
2
1
2
9
Shpreyrgn
10
1-3
0-0
1
0
1
3
Totals
200
20-57
7-8
28
15
16
56
Percentages: FG .351, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Langston 3-6, Flynn 2-4, Iroegbu 1-2, Callison 1-3, Franks 1-3, Shpreyregin 1-3, Hawkinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 14 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Franks 2, Hawkinson). Turnovers: 14 (Flynn 3, Franks 3, Iroegbu 3, Clifford 2, Hawkinson 2, Callison). Steals: 8 (Iroegbu 3, Callison 2, Flynn, Hawkinson, Langston). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
31
6-14
2-2
8
5
1
15
Johnson
24
1-3
2-2
10
1
2
4
Wade
25
4-8
1-1
3
0
2
11
Brown
31
5-13
1-4
1
3
1
14
Stokes
30
2-10
0-1
2
5
2
4
Sneed
23
4-6
0-0
7
0
1
10
Ervin
17
3-4
1-1
2
3
3
8
Maurice
14
2-3
0-1
4
0
1
4
Winter
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Patrick
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
McAtee
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Schoen
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
27-62
7-12
37
17
13
70
Percentages: FG .435, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Brown 3-5, Sneed 2-4, Wade 2-4, Ervin 1-1, Iwundu 1-3, Stokes 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Maurice 2, Johnson, Sneed). Turnovers: 13 (Stokes 4, Iwundu 3, Brown 2, Ervin, Johnson, Sneed, Wade). Steals: 10 (Brown 3, Iwundu 3, Ervin 2, Stokes 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Washington St.
26
30
—
56
Kansas St.
28
42
—
70
A–8.807.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
