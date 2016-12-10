Kansas State pushes past Washington State

2:51 K-State gets 200th win for Bill Snyder Pause

3:05 Wichita State beats Oklahoma 76-73

1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

3:25 Julie Dombo gives her statement during her shooter's sentencing

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

1:25 Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback

0:50 Derby 67, Maize 66

2:39 Man sentenced to 31 years for shooting that left woman an amputee