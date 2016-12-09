K-State Q&A: Football forecast appears bright for Texas Bowl and beyond

It’s time for another K-State Q&A. No lead-in this week. We’re going to jump right into questions. Thanks, as always, for asking them.
@KellisRobinett is this going to be another bowl game where Kstate gives a valiant effort but loses because of the talent of the opponent?— Darin Engel (@DarinEngel) December 8, 2016
Only if Texas A&M plays its best possible game … which is unlikely.
On paper, the Aggies have significantly more talent than the Wildcats, but that talent didn’t do much to help Texas A&M during the second half of the season. This is a team that started 6-0 and then couldn’t beat anyone of note down the stretch. Mississippi (5-7) and Mississippi State (5-7) both beat A&M. LSU (7-4) slaughtered A&M in College Station.
This matchup reminds me more of the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl against Michigan than it does the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon or the Cotton Bowl against Arkansas.
Michigan had a big name and some talented players, but limped into the bowl season, while K-State closed the year red hot. The Wildcats won rather easily.
I’m not sure I see another convincing victory in the cards, considering A&M will have the crowd advantage in this game and has found a way to rebound from disappointing regular seasons to win bowls in previous years (beating Duke in 2013 and West Virginia in 2014), but I do like this matchup for the Wildcats. It seems like their best chance to win a bowl since that 2013 romp over Michigan.
@KellisRobinett With 8 Off & 7 Def starters coming back in '17, what is the ceiling for the Cats?— Jess Rutledge (@RutledgeCoach) December 8, 2016
I’ve said all year that next season was shaping as the time for K-State to once again contend for a Big 12 championship, and I am more confident than ever in that assessment after watching the Wildcats win five of their final six games.
K-State quarterbacks tend to make astronomical leaps forward as second-year starters, and that’s what Jesse Ertz will be next season. He was brilliant as a runner this season, and the hope is he will find a way to become a better passer.
Right guard Terrale Johnson and receiver Deante Burton are the only significant starters K-State will lose on offense. With Alex Barnes, Justin Silmon, Byron Pringle, Dominique Heath and the majority of the offensive line back, the Wildcats should move the ball with ease.
Replacing Jordan Willis (the team’s best player) won’t be so easy on defense, but Elijah Lee, Will Geary, D.J. Reed, Duke Shelley and others are back. Tanner Wood and Reggie Walker will be there to fill in on the edge.
K-State should be one of the top threats to Oklahoma in the Big 12 next season, if not the top threat.
Dalton Risner, Lee, Geary and Reed were all first-team selections on the AP All-Big 12 team, and they all come back next season. Throw on a returning QB with starting experience and that’s a heck of a nucleus.
I haven’t studied West Virginia and Oklahoma State enough to have a great feel for what they will be like next season. Maybe Texas makes a jump into contender category?
Whatever happens, K-State should be able to hold its own with any of them. This should be a top 25 team next season.
@KellisRobinett what area(s)does the football team need to improve most, in order to win the big 12 next season?— Ethan Sageser (@Ethan_Sageser) December 8, 2016
On offense: K-State needs to develop a downfield passing attack. The Wildcats impressively averaged 290 rushing yards over their past six games, and they deserve props for establishing a running identity and pounding the ball on the ground. But the best defenses will find ways to stop one-dimensional offenses. You saw what a big difference it made for K-State to score on a long touchdown pass against TCU. It will need more of that next season to prevent teams from loading the box.
On defense: K-State’s secondary needs to prevent teams from piling up huge passing yardage. The Wildcats were good at making interceptions this season, but they often gave up big yardage, especially against the Big 12’s top offenses like Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. K-State was strong against the run this season, but it could have been better against the pass.
@KellisRobinett How bad a football league is the Big 12, I saw rankings where the big 12 is #6 even below a mid major conference.— Chazz Reinhold (@kuKCMARK) December 8, 2016
Bad enough that only four teams (K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia) finished with winning records.
I think those four teams were all pretty good, especially the Sooners. But the rest of the league was abysmal. Baylor imploding after a 6-0 start really hurt the quality of the conference. The Bears went from playoff contender to total pushover.
Texas and TCU also disappointed, but not quite to the same degree.
It’s wild that at the beginning of November depth seemed like the best thing the Big 12 had going for it. That didn’t turn out to be the case at all.
I don’t know that I’d go so far as to say there was a mid-major conference better than the Big 12, but it was definitely the fifth best power conference this season. The league will need a good bowl season to salvage some pride.
@KellisRobinett Your thoughts on KSU continuing their streak of players drafted into the NFL come this spring?— dkrug (@dkrug) December 8, 2016
Jordan Willis will be an early selection, perhaps even a first-rounder. That will keep K-State’s draft streak alive.
Charmeachealle Moore, Dante Barnett and Terrale Johnson could maybe get looks late or go the undrafted route.
@KellisRobinett Will the Lady 'Cats keep it within twenty against UConn?— Alex Binder (@adbinder24) December 8, 2016
I think so.
Could Connecticut win by 40? Sure, that’s always a possibility. The Huskies beat Depaul (ranked 15th at the time) 91-46 earlier this month. When they play their best, no one else in women’s college basketball can keep up.
But if they don’t play their best and K-State plays well, this will be a competitive game. UConn has won 83 consecutive games, but it hasn’t been all that dominant on the road this season, beating Florida State by two in the opener and Notre Dame by 11 earlier this week. And none of those games were played in front of the type of crowd that will be at Bramlage on Sunday. A sellout crowd of 12,000-plus will be the best attended women’s game in the nation this season.
K-State will be absolutely jacked for this game, and Jeff Mittie’s team is playing really well. I expect the Wildcats to stay within 15-25.
@KellisRobinett What is the potential of this year's men's bball team? They've showed flashes of the best and worst so far.— Glenn Davis (@GlennHuston) December 9, 2016
The potential of this team remains high, but it’s hard to predict exactly what will transpire come March given how easy and boring the schedule has been.
We haven’t truly seen anything good enough to indicate they definitely will win 20 games and return to the NCAA Tournament or bad enough to make me think they will definitely flop and spend the postseason at home for a third straight year.
Right now, I have an optimistic view.
I like what I’ve seen from K-State’s starting five and top two bench players. They look good enough to compete and to win in the Big 12. But I haven’t been impressed by any of the rest of K-State’s reserves. The team will inevitably run into foul trouble or injury trouble at some point this season, and Dante Williams or Isaiah Maurice or Brian Patrick will need to step up. Will they be ready to do so?
Given K-State’s soft nonconference schedule, it may be a while before we get a true sense for that answer.
@KellisRobinett Kstate hoops win more or less than 19 games?— Zac (@PowercatZac) December 8, 2016
More.
I would like to see K-State play in another competitive game or two before I commit to a prediction of the 23 win-goal Bruce Weber mentioned the other day or the 34 wins Kamau Stokes floated. But I remain confident the Wildcats will go 12-1 or 11-2 in nonconference play and finish somewhere around .500 in Big 12 games for a 20-win season.
@KellisRobinett Can this Wildcat basketball team expect to reach 20+ wins when Dean Wade is it's 6th leading scorer? I expected more.— Heath Freeman (@Feddyvon) December 8, 2016
Probably not, but if K-State’s top five scorers continue to average double digits, as they currently are, Wade’s production may not be a huge issue.
It seems like Wade is starting to figure things out, though.
He has scored 40 points in his past three games, including a game-high 19 against Prairie View A&M, and says he is rounding into form now that his focus is on rebounding and defense instead of scoring.
Wade went scoreless in the Maryland defeat, and that was an obvious negative factor in that game. He can’t disappear like that, but he doesn’t need to score 15 a night, either. If he contributes anything, that goes down as a win for K-State.
Then again, Xavier Sneed also went scoreless that night.
K-State needs all hands on deck to win games like that. If Wade continues his recent improvement, that won’t be an issue.
@KellisRobinett You've predicted Snyder returns for 2017....& maybe longer. How long will Venables & Leavitt be available?— Michael Hall (@BusMedicMike) December 8, 2016
Well, it doesn’t seem like either of them is going anywhere this season.
Jim Leavitt’s name was mentioned as a possibility at some low-level FBS openings, but it looks like he will remain Colorado’s defensive coordinator.
Brent Venables is one of the nation’s highest paid coordinators and likes his current job a lot. He’s unlikely to leave for anything other than a power five job that will give him an opportunity to win immediately.
Here’s guessing they are both still looking to make the jump into head coaching at this time next season. Whether they do or not depends on the coaching carousel.
@KellisRobinett What are the chances K-State can hang on to Elijah Walker and land Evan Fields?— Hunter Wise (@hcwise) December 8, 2016
Elijah Walker promoted his recent scholarship offer from TCU pretty heavily on Twitter, so that’s concerning for K-State fans. But he also comes from the same junior college as D.J. Reed, who just finished off a terrific first season with the Wildcats. As a safety, he would enter into a good situation in Manhattan. Reed will let him know that. You can never tell in these recruiting situations, but I would favor K-State here. At least for now.
It will be interesting to see how much of an impact K-State can make with Evan Fields. It’s obvious he likes the Wildcats, but they face lots of competition from Oklahoma State and Arizona State and now Notre Dame. K-State doesn’t typically beat those schools for recruits.
@KellisRobinett how many ties does bill snyder own, i have seen him in 2. Gold and the light purple.— Jake Lebahn (@JakeLebahn) December 8, 2016
Two might be it.
Gold is definitely his go-to tie. I can’t remember the last time he went purple.
@KellisRobinett is Mike Mccoy gonna be getting carries next season? Who is your player to know for next season?— Chris McLain (@chrismclain10) December 8, 2016
It will be a crowded backfield with Alex Barnes, Justin Silmon and Dalvin Warmack are returning, but I could see McCoy getting a few touches.
The insiders I talk to about him all describe him as a bruising running back, somewhat similar to what Barnes was on the scout team. I will definitely have an eye on him during the spring game.
Player to watch next season: I hear great things about redshirt freshman linebacker Elijah Sullivan. I want to see what he can do. Trent Tanking showed us a glimpse of what he could be capable of against TCU, as well.
@KellisRobinett will Elijah lee go pro early?— Alex Binder (@adbinder24) December 8, 2016
I expect him back.
Lee has been outstanding at linebacker the past two seasons, but he would be a late selection in this year’s NFL Draft at best. Few K-State players leave early for the NFL, and I don’t sense Lee has eyes there just yet.
But that’s just my guess. I haven’t asked Lee about that topic. Will make for a good question after the Texas Bowl.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments