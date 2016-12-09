K-State Q&A: Football forecast appears bright for Texas Bowl and beyond

0:12 Ertz leads K-State to win over TCU Pause

0:14 Deante Burton catch: Is it in or out?

1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:25 Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

1:51 Tour the new Oxford Villa senior apartments

3:08 Wichita State's early defense helps rout St. Louis 75-45