Kansas State beats Prairie View A&M, Bruce Weber gets 400th victory

0:12 Ertz leads K-State to win over TCU Pause

0:14 Deante Burton catch: Is it in or out?

2:23 Colder temps will push bald eagles into southern Kansas

0:15 Transgender student crowned Holly Ball King in Derby

6:05 How to cook the perfect Christmas roast

3:42 Shockers use second half to beat Colorado State

1:06 Shooting, stabbing on East Ninth Street

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: 'It's ridiculous'

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback