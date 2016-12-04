Kansas State University

December 4, 2016 4:31 PM

K-State women give Mittle 500th win; KU falls in overtime

Eagle staff

Kansas State’s women’s basketball team extended its unbeaten start to eight games and gave coach Jeff Mittie his 500th career victory. K-State beat Nebraska-Omaha 70-57 in Omaha on Sunday.

Mittie is 500-262 in his 25th season of coaching, including 46-27 at K-State.

K-State’s Breanna Lewis had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 12 rebounds. Kindred Wesemann had 13 points and five rebounds.

Omaha led 23-16 with 7 1/2 minutes to go in the first half, but K-State responded with a 19-5 run for the halftime lead. The Wildcats led by 12 points less than three minutes into the third quarter.

KANSAS ST. (8-0): Lewis 9-12 4-5 22, Wesemann 5-11 0-0 13, Goth 3-11 1-2 9, Martin 1-2 5-6 7, Middlebrook 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 1-2 4-4 6, Willock 2-5 1-1 5, Brooks 0-1 2-2 2, Page 0-5 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Sheble 0-2 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 17-20 70.

NEB.-OMAHA (4-4): Shaw 7-17 4-4 18, Davenport 5-11 0-0 15, Dapprich 3-16 1-2 9, Vidal 2-4 2-2 8, Brecht 2-7 0-0 6, Vaccher 0-1 1-2 1, Bridgeman 0-0 0-0 0, Dapprich 0-0 0-0 0, Lujan 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 8-10 57.

Kansas St.

12

23

17

18

70

Neb.-Omaha

15

13

14

15

57

3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 5-18 (Wesemann 3-8, Goth 2-5, Middlebrook 0-1, Page 0-4), Neb.-Omaha 11-31 (Davenport 5-10, Brecht 2-7, Dapprich 2-7, Vidal 2-3, Preston 0-3, Shaw 0-1). Assists—Kansas St. 18 (Middlebrook 5), Neb.-Omaha 13 (Davenport 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Kansas St. 41 (Lewis 12), Neb.-Omaha 28 (Dapprich 6). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 12, Neb.-Omaha 16. A—663.

Alabama 71, Kansas 65, OT — Alabama’s Hannah Cook made a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then outlasted the Jayhawks in extra period in Lawrence to remained undefeated.

KU (3-4) played in its third overtime game, losing for the first time.

McKenzie Calvert led Kansas with 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting, including 1 of 8 from three-point range. Chayla Cheadle had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks made four of their 24 three-point attempts and shot 31 percent. Alabama was 5 of 21 from three-point range and shot 30 percent.

ALABAMA (7-0): Bolton 6-15 6-10 18, Knight 6-13 4-5 17, Cook 2-14 4-4 10, Knight 2-3 3-6 7, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Williams 2-7 1-4 5, Lewis 1-10 1-2 4, Knight 1-3 1-1 3, Da Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-75 20-32 71.

KANSAS (3-4): Calvert 4-16 6-7 15, Cheadle 5-9 2-3 12, Brown 3-5 5-6 11, Washington 3-15 2-3 8, O’Neal 2-5 0-0 6, Robertson 2-12 0-0 4, Umeri 2-5 0-0 4, Kopatich 1-2 0-0 3, Blair 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Lott 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 23-74 15-19 65.

Alabama

16

9

16

15

15

71

Kansas

14

12

17

13

9

65

3-Point Goals—Alabama 5-21 (Cook 2-10, Knight 1-3, Lewis 1-5, Wade 1-2, Da Silva 0-1), Kansas 4-24 (O’Neal 2-5, Calvert 1-8, Kopatich 1-2, Cheadle 0-2, Robertson 0-1, Washington 0-6). Assists—Alabama 13 (Cook 4), Kansas 6 (Calvert 2). Fouled Out—Kansas Calvert, Kopatich, Umeri. Rebounds—Alabama 54 (Bolton 9), Kansas 59 (Cheadle 11). Total Fouls—Alabama 18, Kansas 29. A—1,176.

Related content

Kansas State University

Comments

Videos

Deante Burton catch: Is it in or out?

View more video

Sports Videos