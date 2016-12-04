K-State women give Mittle 500th win; KU falls in overtime

Kansas State’s women’s basketball team extended its unbeaten start to eight games and gave coach Jeff Mittie his 500th career victory. K-State beat Nebraska-Omaha 70-57 in Omaha on Sunday.
Mittie is 500-262 in his 25th season of coaching, including 46-27 at K-State.
K-State’s Breanna Lewis had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 12 rebounds. Kindred Wesemann had 13 points and five rebounds.
Omaha led 23-16 with 7 1/2 minutes to go in the first half, but K-State responded with a 19-5 run for the halftime lead. The Wildcats led by 12 points less than three minutes into the third quarter.
KANSAS ST. (8-0): Lewis 9-12 4-5 22, Wesemann 5-11 0-0 13, Goth 3-11 1-2 9, Martin 1-2 5-6 7, Middlebrook 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 1-2 4-4 6, Willock 2-5 1-1 5, Brooks 0-1 2-2 2, Page 0-5 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Sheble 0-2 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 17-20 70.
NEB.-OMAHA (4-4): Shaw 7-17 4-4 18, Davenport 5-11 0-0 15, Dapprich 3-16 1-2 9, Vidal 2-4 2-2 8, Brecht 2-7 0-0 6, Vaccher 0-1 1-2 1, Bridgeman 0-0 0-0 0, Dapprich 0-0 0-0 0, Lujan 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 8-10 57.
Kansas St.
12
23
17
18
—
70
Neb.-Omaha
15
13
14
15
—
57
3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 5-18 (Wesemann 3-8, Goth 2-5, Middlebrook 0-1, Page 0-4), Neb.-Omaha 11-31 (Davenport 5-10, Brecht 2-7, Dapprich 2-7, Vidal 2-3, Preston 0-3, Shaw 0-1). Assists—Kansas St. 18 (Middlebrook 5), Neb.-Omaha 13 (Davenport 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Kansas St. 41 (Lewis 12), Neb.-Omaha 28 (Dapprich 6). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 12, Neb.-Omaha 16. A—663.
Alabama 71, Kansas 65, OT — Alabama’s Hannah Cook made a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then outlasted the Jayhawks in extra period in Lawrence to remained undefeated.
KU (3-4) played in its third overtime game, losing for the first time.
McKenzie Calvert led Kansas with 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting, including 1 of 8 from three-point range. Chayla Cheadle had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Jayhawks made four of their 24 three-point attempts and shot 31 percent. Alabama was 5 of 21 from three-point range and shot 30 percent.
ALABAMA (7-0): Bolton 6-15 6-10 18, Knight 6-13 4-5 17, Cook 2-14 4-4 10, Knight 2-3 3-6 7, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Williams 2-7 1-4 5, Lewis 1-10 1-2 4, Knight 1-3 1-1 3, Da Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-75 20-32 71.
KANSAS (3-4): Calvert 4-16 6-7 15, Cheadle 5-9 2-3 12, Brown 3-5 5-6 11, Washington 3-15 2-3 8, O’Neal 2-5 0-0 6, Robertson 2-12 0-0 4, Umeri 2-5 0-0 4, Kopatich 1-2 0-0 3, Blair 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Lott 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 23-74 15-19 65.
Alabama
16
9
16
15
15
—
71
Kansas
14
12
17
13
9
—
65
3-Point Goals—Alabama 5-21 (Cook 2-10, Knight 1-3, Lewis 1-5, Wade 1-2, Da Silva 0-1), Kansas 4-24 (O’Neal 2-5, Calvert 1-8, Kopatich 1-2, Cheadle 0-2, Robertson 0-1, Washington 0-6). Assists—Alabama 13 (Cook 4), Kansas 6 (Calvert 2). Fouled Out—Kansas Calvert, Kopatich, Umeri. Rebounds—Alabama 54 (Bolton 9), Kansas 59 (Cheadle 11). Total Fouls—Alabama 18, Kansas 29. A—1,176.
