KSU volleyball season ended by Ohio State

After overcoming a two-set deficit, the Kansas State volleyball team didn’t have enough in them to get all the way past Ohio State in the fifth set. The 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-17 loss at Bramlage ended the Wildcats’ season in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.
“It hurts when it’s over,” said K-State coach Suzie Fritz. “This team and these seniors in particular have brought so much to me personally, to my life.… It’s hard to know that you aren’t going to get to see them every day and that may be more important than anything.”
The match was filled with runs, rallies, 17 lead changes and 34 ties.
“It was the best game I think I could’ve ended on,” K-State senior middle blocker Katie Reininger said.
Both teams made it to the second round after sweeping their first-round opponents. Ohio State took down Missouri State in three sets before the Wildcats swept Lipscomb.
Saturday’s second round turned into a bad offensive night for both teams. The Wildcats hit .121 while the Buckeyes hit .185. Junior outside hitter Bryna Vogel, from Clearwater, had a team high 12 kills and 11 blocks. Senior outside hitter Brooke Sassin had 11 kills and Katie Reininger had 10 blocks.
Ohio State led the first set by as many as 11 points. The Wildcats were not able to find rhythm offensively until late, scoring six in a row to cut the Buckeyes’ lead to four. But Ohio State won the set, leaving K-State with a nine-kill, nine-error set.
Ohio State (22-12) led the second set throughout, never allowing K-State (21-10) more than two straight points.
“At the break we talked about just trying empty the tank,” Fritz said. “And we did that. I think we came back in set three, four and five gave it everything we got.”
K-State gained momentum in the third and fourth sets. The Wildcats led by as many as five points in the third set, though Ohio State rallied with a 13-3 run to lead 15-14. Four straight K-State blocks helped the Wildcats win the set.
A 7-1 in the fourth set helped K-State move to a 14-9 lead in the fourth set. Ohio State clawed back with an 8-2 run, but K-State scored four of the last five points to take the set and force a fifth set.
Neither team gained much of a fifth-set edge. Ohio State led 12-10, but K-State’s 4-1 run led to a brief lead. Tied at 15, Ohio State ended the match with consecutive kills to advance to next weekend’s regional semifinals.
