K-State overwhelms Saint Louis 84-53

D.J. Johnson tried to downplay his final chance to play in front of friends and family, but did suggest before leaving Manhattan that the Wildcats’ meeting with Saint Louis University would be “a perfect opportunity to catch me at my best.”
He didn’t waste any time offering that display Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena.
The senior made all six of his shots in the first half and combined with fellow St. Louis native Xavier Sneed to build a big early lead on the way to a 84-53 win over the Billikens.
The Wildcats raced and dunked their way to a 19-point halftime lead and then coasted in the second half against a team they beat at home last season by 28 points.
Johnson last played in St. Louis in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, when he broke his foot and began a long recovery.
Upon his return he made his first 10 shots and finished with his second career double-double, registering 21 points and 10 rebounds on 10-of-11 shooting. Sneed tallied 15 points and hit four three-pointers, converting one into a four-point play.
Coach Bruce Weber was able to empty his bench at the final media timeout as things had gotten out of hand far earlier.
Dean Wade added 13 points. The Wildcats dominated in every area. They scored 48 points in the paint, scored 23 points off of 21 SLU turnovers and shot 52 percent while holding the Billikens to 34 percent.
The Wildcats eventually ran the home team off the floor, scoring on nine dunks.
Saint Louis changed things up in the second half, starting a pair of freshmen in place of two veterans. The Billikens had a pair of shot-clock violations in the first two minutes with the younger configuration and the Wildcats continued to pull away.
Johnson made a short hook shot along the baseline to begin a 12-3 run that pushed the lead to 53-27. Instead of sitting on the lead, Kansas State continued to push the tempo, running up fast break points
Weber coached at least one game in St. Louis for 14 consecutive seasons during his tenures at Illinois and Southern Illinois, appearing in everything from early-season nonconference games to the national championship contest in 2005.
But the only time he represented Kansas State on the sideline in St. Louis before Saturday was in 2014, when the Wildcats lost their opener against Kentucky.
He picked up his first win at Chaifetz in front of his entire family, as all three of his daughters joined his wife for a mini family reunion.
Johnson’s fast start made things look easy. He made all six of his shots in the first half and had eight points in the first six minutes as the Wildcats went on a 13-2 run while holding SLU without a field goal for more than five minutes.
The Billikens responded by getting within three. Sneed then entered the game and had an immediate impact. He grabbed an offensive rebound in the lane and hit a short jumper and followed with two threes, all in less than 90 seconds, as the Wildcats pushed the lead back to eight.
Kansas State’s athleticism was more than SLU could handle. The Wildcats had six dunks in the first half alone and dominated on the boards for a 23-15 advantage in the first 20 minutes, with eight coming at the offensive end. They resulted in 13 second-chance points.
Comments