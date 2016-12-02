K-State Q&A: A troubling basketball loss, TCU and bowl windbreakers

When Happy Gilmore won the Waterbury Open to earn a spot on the pro golf tour, he struggled to explain his surprising success to his mentor, Chubbs Peterson.
“Some might call it luck,” Adam Sandler’s character said in the hilarious 1996 comedy. “I like to call it ... Well, luck I guess. So what?”
That is kind of how I feel when trying to explain how I correctly picked the outcome of Kansas State’s first 11 football games. Some, like trips to Stanford and Oklahoma were no-brainer losses. Others, like home games against Florida Atlantic, Missouri State and Kansas, were obvious wins. I’d like to say I picked the other six toss-up games correctly by analyzing hours of game video, but there was plenty of luck involved even though I do put a decent amount of time into my weekly picks.
West Virginia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State all came down to the final seconds. There is luck involved, so what?
All that stands in the way of a perfectly predicted season is a road game against TCU, another toss-up. The Horned Frogs are favored, but they haven’t won back-to-back games since September and they have been shockingly vulnerable at home, going 2-4. K-State has won four of five, but this will be its most challenging test since Oklahoma State. TCU can actually defend the run.
Who to pick? Tough call, but I’m going with the Wildcats 28-24.
Now onto your questions. Thanks, as always, for asking them.
@KellisRobinett After Maryland should I be worried that the trend of not being able to win close games vs good teams continues this year?— Laura Forster (@LauraBForster) December 1, 2016
Should you be worried? Yes.
Should you panic? No.
The most discouraging thing about the Maryland loss is that it was by far the team’s most important nonconference game. Everyone knew it, and the team put everything it had into the game and still let a late lead slip away. Maryland, despite an ugly loss to Pittsburgh, has a RPI of 40. K-State’s only other nonconference foe with a decent RPI is Colorado State at 62. The Wildcats could start 11-1 and fail to break into the top 100 of the RPI. They’re currently 155th.
So that’s cause for concern.
Then again, the Big 12’s round-robin schedule should take care of schedule issues.
Also, it was only one game and Maryland had Melo Trimble and a crowd advantage. There’s no great shame in losing that game. And it was just one game. K-State won a tight road game at Georgia last season, with Dean Wade hitting a game-winner, and then went on to lose the majority of its other close games. A November game against Maryland won’t necessarily have any impact on conference games. Xavier Sneed is only going to get better and the team will probably improve. So far, the team looks pretty good to me.
D.J. Johnson said earlier this week the issue in the Maryland game wasn’t an inability to protect a three-point lead with the ball late, it was playing poorly for the first 30 minutes. Had the Wildcats played up to their capabilities, he said, they would have won by 15.
K-State fans will like that confidence, but it won’t mean much if the team can’t learn how to close out games.
We will have to wait until January to see how much this team has grown in the clutch department. But, for now, you can worry a little.
@KellisRobinett If you got to DJ a K-State home game this year...what's on the playlist?— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) December 1, 2016
Probably too much ska music and bro country to ever be asked to DJ again.
But if I were to follow every Reel Big Fish song with Sandstorm and every Florida Georgia Line song with even more Sandstorm I guess there’s a chance I could get to do it a second time.
So my strategy would be simple: play Sandstorm as often as possible and hope no one notices my other music choices. And, of course, I would play DJ Khaled’s “All I do is win” following a K-State victory. I mean, that’s DJ 101 stuff.
The only basketball game I have ever attended where people actually paid any attention at all to the DJ occurred two years ago at Long Beach State. They gave this DJ a sound system that rattled the seats and he played uncensored rap music for two straight hours. People showed up early to get a good seat around him. He was a bigger deal than the game. I would have to set the world record for playing Sandstorm to get that kind of attention.
@KellisRobinett how in the world is K-State okay with bringing a DJ to basketball games but continue to ignore the demand for Boscoe The Dog— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) December 1, 2016
#BringBackBoscoe
@KellisRobinett now that you've seen B12 men's bball teams play a few games where do you see KSU finishing?— Steve Clem (@PvillePastor) December 1, 2016
About the same as where I had them finishing at the start of the season -- sixth or seventh.
Oklahoma State looks better than I thought it would, Texas looks worse. Baylor looks like the biggest threat to Kansas, but the Jayhawks remain the class of the league. TCU is bizarrely undefeated. Overall, the conference is 56-10 and looks a little stronger than it did a month ago.
Right now, I would put Kansas and Baylor in the upper tier of the league, followed by West Virginia and Iowa State. It will be a wide-open race after that.
@KellisRobinett It seems like the Texas Bowl is the hot projection for us, but with different opponent options. Who would you like to see ?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) December 1, 2016
The bowl projectors all seem to think Texas A&M will represent the SEC in the Texas Bowl, and that makes sense as the only other nearby SEC team is LSU and the Tigers played there last season.
The Aggies would work fine. K-State vs. Texas A&M would be a fun game. Texas A&M finished 8-4 after a hot start. K-State could finish 8-4 with a strong finish. Sounds like a good matchup for the Wildcats if it happens.
It would be fun to see the old conference rivals play again. More fun than watching K-State play Arkansas or Auburn, which we have seen more recently.
Of course, K-State could play one of those teams in the Liberty Bowl if it loses to TCU. But my guess is K-State lands in the Cactus Bowl if it doesn’t get an invite from the Texas Bowl.
@KellisRobinett will Bill Snyder retire...the white windbreaker and find a Ron Prince Texas Bowl windbreaker for the game this weekend?— Andy Wimmer (@the_funky_andy) December 1, 2016
Nicely done.
I wonder if anyone at K-State still has old Texas Bowl gear. The game happened 11 years ago and the 37-10 loss to Rutgers remains the worst bowl loss in school history. Snyder might have to do some serious digging to uncover that relic.
But I bet he’s got his eyes on a Texas Bowl windbreaker. New windbreakers probably rank up there with extra practice time as reasons Snyder loves the bowl system.
@KellisRobinett Which bowl has the best windbreaker? #KSU— WildcatPDX (@WildcatPDX) December 1, 2016
The Holiday Bowl seems to make the longest-lasting windbreakers. Until recently, Snyder used to break out the old Pacific Life patch from 2002 on a regular basis. Alas, the Holiday Bowl is no longer a Big 12 bowl and Snyder switched to the Alamo Bowl as his windbreaker of choice.
@KellisRobinett Might be a sore subject, but can you talk about Snyder's bowl game record? It's not great, and I don't it.— Noah Myers (@noahemyers) December 2, 2016
Bill Snyder is 7-10 in bowl games and 1-5 since his return to the sideline.
For whatever reason, it’s been difficult for Snyder to match his regular-season success in bowl games.
@KellisRobinett Does next years FB team end with a better record than this years team, assuming we win out this year?And who will be the QB?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) December 1, 2016
If K-State wins out it finishes 9-4, and that is going to be hard to top next season.
The nonconference schedule will be more favorable with a road game against Vanderbilt replacing Stanford, but the Commodores aren’t pushovers. That will be a hard game. It will come in Week 3 instead of Week 1, though.
The conference schedule will look easier on paper with five home games instead of four, but I don’t think that ends up making a big difference.
K-State will return the majority of its offense. On defense, it will lose Jordan Willis, Charmeachealle Moore, Dante Barnett and others. If Jesse Ertz can get healthy and learn how to throw the deep ball (it will be tough for anyone to unseat a senior with starting experience, even Skylar Thompson) then 10 wins could become a possibility. But that’s a lot of victories. K-State had Jake Waters, Tyler Lockett, Curry Sexton, B.J. Finney and Ryan Mueller in 2014 and finished 9-4.
This will be a question to revisit in a few months.
