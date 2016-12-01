Kansas State women topple No. 23 Auburn 71-66

Kindred Wesemann scored 16 points and Kansas State made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to turn back No. 23 Auburn 71-66 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night.
Auburn, ranked for the first time since the final poll of the 2008-09 season, used a 10-0 run, capped by four free throws by Katie Frerking, to take a 62-57 lead with 5:09 to play.
Shaelyn Martin’s 3 then started a 10-2 run for Kansas State for a 67-63 lead at 1:48. After Brandy Montgomery’s 3 made it a one-point game, Breanna Lewis followed her own shot and Martin made 1 of 2 free throws after an Auburn miss. The Tigers missed a pair of 3s before the teams traded turnovers and Martin capped the scoring with a free throw with five seconds left.
Lewis finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats (7-0) had a 39-26 rebounding advantage.
Frerking finished with 22 points and Janiah McKay added 15 for the Tigers (6-2), who had three players foul out.
Kansas St. (7-0): Wesemann 5-10 2-3 16, Lewis 6-10 1-2 13, Williams 4-5 3-4 11, Martin 2-5 4-6 9, Willock 3-6 3-5 9, Goth 2-7 4-4 8, Page 1-5 0-0 3, Sheble 1-1 0-0 2, Middlebrook 0-2 0-2 0, Totals 24-51 17-26 71.
Auburn (6-2): Frerking 7-16 6-6 22, McKay 6-10 3-4 15, Montgomery 4-18 0-0 11, Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Lewis 1-6 2-2 5, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Dieng 1-3 0-0 2, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 12-14 66.
Kansas St.
13
21
18
19
—
71
Auburn
21
11
16
18
—
66
3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 6-19 (Wesemann 4-9, Martin 1-1, Page 1-5, Goth 0-2, Middlebrook 0-2), Auburn 8-30 (Montgomery 3-12, Frerking 2-6, Jones 2-4, Lewis 1-4, Dieng 0-1, McKay 0-3). Assists—Kansas St. 17 (Martin 7), Auburn 12 (Frerking 4). Fouled Out—Auburn Jones, Jones, Sanders. Rebounds—Kansas St. 39 (Lewis 9), Auburn 26 (Frerking 6). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 14, Auburn 23. A—4,160.
