Jayhawk-Wildcat report

First quarter
The key: After Kansas opened with a promising drive that ended with a 34-yard field goal, K-State wasted no time answering with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown march, capped by Winston Dimel’s 1-yard dive into the end zone.
Second quarter
The key: KU quarterback Carter Stanley made his team’s costliest mistake, hitting Kansas State’s Donnie Starks for an interception that was returned 39 yards for a touchdown. The point-after gave the Wildcats a 20-3 advantage.
Third quarter
The key: Backed up at its own end, KU had its best offensive play of the day, as Stanley delivered an accurate deep ball to receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez for a 95-yard score.
Fourth quarter
The key: KU’s last offensive drive of the season — fittingly — ended with a turnover. Stanley fumbled on a rush attempt, with K-State’s Cre Moore recovering it.
Jayhawk grades
Offense: C. When it mattered most in the first half, KU’s offense was an overall negative, responsible for a field goal but also a backbreaking pick-six in eight possessions. The Jayhawks responded with an effective second half, though, which included three 70-plus-yard drives.
Defense: B-. In a low-possession game, KU’s defense allowed touchdowns on 4 of 13 drives. The Jayhawks’ linebackers struggled against the run game in particular, as Keith Loneker and Courtney Arnick were too often taken out of their gaps by K-State misdirection.
Special teams: A. KU did more than break even against K-State’s impressive special teams, outperforming the Wildcats in nearly every facet. That included a successful onside kick attempt and a 34- and 44-yard field goals from Matthew Wyman.
Coaching: C+. KU coach David Beaty made some good decisions while playing to win, going for a two-point conversion when down 18 and also attempting an onside kick to give his team energy late. KU defensive coordinator Clint Bowen never completely figured out how to stop K-State’s run game, though, and Beaty was too slow to have Stanley test K-State’s cornerbacks with deep throws.
Wildcat grades
Offense: C. Alex Barnes is K-State’s best offensive weapon, but he didn’t touch the ball a single time in the first quarter and only saw 10 carries. Why isn’t he the focal point of his attack?
Defense: B. The Wildcats were strong in the first half and Donnie Starks’ pick six was huge. But the Jayhawks tore them apart in the second half.
Special teams: D. The Wildcats missed a field goal and an extra point. They also gave the Jayhawks an extra first down by roughing the punter and gave up an onside kick. Not the best day for Sean Snyder’s unit.
Coaching: B. K-State was once again well prepared for the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats have won eight straight against the Wildcats.
Players of the game
Kansas: Safety Fish Smithson ended a productive KU career with 11 solo tackles and a pass breakup.
K-State: Alex Barnes. The freshman running back rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, flashing eye-popping speed and power every time he touched the ball. And he only saw 10 carries.
Reasons to hope
Kansas: KU has legitimate playmakers returning next season in sophomore receiver Steven Sims, sophomore defensive linemen Dorance Armstrong and Daniel Wise and freshman safety Mike Lee.
K-State: K-State has won four of its past five games and can finish 8-4 with a victory at TCU. That would send it to a respectable postseason destination, perhaps the Texas Bowl.
Reasons to mope
Kansas: The offense still lags well behind nearly every other Big 12 school. One has to wonder if Beaty will turn play-calling duties over to a new coordinator next season.
K-State: The Wildcats looked far from sharp Saturday. They might have had trouble with a stronger opponent.
Jesse Newell,
Kellis Robinett
