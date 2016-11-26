K-State women win sixth straight

Kansas State’s women basketball team won its sixth straight game, beating UTEP 61-40 on Saturday at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Breanna Lewis led K-State with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kindred Wesemann, who was chosen tournament MVP, hit four three-pointers and scored 19 points.
The Wildcats built a 16-2 lead in the game’s opening minutes and were never threatened by UTEP (1-5).
K-State returns home to face Auburn on Thursday in Manhattan.
Kansas St. (6-0): Lewis 9-14 3-5 21, Wesemann 6-14 3-3 19, Willock 3-6 1-4 7, Page 2-4 0-0 6, Middlebrook 1-6 3-4 5, Sheble 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 1-4 1, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-47 11-20 61.
UTEP (1-5): Taylor 3-13 4-4 10, Patterson 3-9 0-0 8, Zec 3-7 0-0 7, Seda 2-7 1-4 5, Bernard 1-4 0-0 3, Howell 1-5 0-0 3, McKinney 1-9 0-0 2, Puc 1-5 0-2 2, Barbosa 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-3 0-0 0, Tapps 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 15-64 5-10 40.
Kansas St.
16
17
16
12
—
61
UTEP
9
9
10
12
—
40
3-Point Goals–Kansas St. 6-16 (Wesemann 4-11, Page 2-4, Middlebrook 0-1), UTEP 5-27 (Patterson 2-7, Bernard 1-1, Howell 1-3, Zec 1-5, Cook 0-2, McKinney 0-6, Puc 0-1, Tapps 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Assists–Kansas St. 16 (Martin 6), UTEP 7 (McKinney 4). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Kansas St. 41 (Lewis 8), UTEP 37 (Seda 10). Total Fouls–Kansas St. 11, UTEP 20.
