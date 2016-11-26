Bill Snyder gets 200th victory as K-State beats Kansas

6:18 Bill Snyder on K-State win over Baylor Pause

4:04 KU coach Bill Self talks about win over UNC Asheville

0:40 Trooper talks about SUV found in canal

1:02 First Airbus A350-1000 widebody jet takes off

1:36 All Aboard The Chu Chu Train

3:57 Royals payroll likely to 'regress a little bit' in 2017

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

0:43 Wichita honors firefighters killed in '68 blaze

2:06 WSU coach Gregg Marshall after Friday's loss to Michigan State