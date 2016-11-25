Kansas State University

November 25, 2016 8:31 PM

Kansas State crushes Boston College 72-54 in Barclays Center Classic

By Brian Towey

Eagle correspondent

NEW YORK

Kansas State’s quest for an early-season tournament title took its first step Friday.

In front of a subdued crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, K-State rode its defense — which generated 21 turnovers — and a handful of timely plays to defeat Boston College 72-54 in the semifinals of the Barclays Center Classic. The Wildcats advanced to Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. championship game, where they will face Maryland or Richmond.

Freshman Xavier Sneed scored 16 points with eight rebounds and point guard Kamau Stokes had a career-high six assists and four steals for the Wildcats.

K-State (5-0) struggled to generate offense during an uninspiring first half. In short order, its defense provided some help.

After Isaiah Maurice altered a Boston College shot on one end, Stokes bolted out on the break, rewarding freshman Xavier Sneed with a well-placed lob for an uncontested dunk and a 14-8 lead with 7:41 to play in the first half.

“The defense obviously was key,” said K-State coach Bruce Weber. “That, and our bench in the first half. (We had) a lot of foul trouble. Some guys that don’t get a lot of minutes came in and did a good job — Brian Patrick, Isaiah Maurice.”

Suddenly K-State was energized. The Wildcats received another jolt minutes later when Dean Wade drove left past 6-foot-11 Nik Popovic for a two-handed dunk. The Wildcats led 18-9 with 5:46 to play.

Another hustle play proved pivotal. After Boston College’s Garland Owens took an ill-advised drive into traffic, the ball trickled out of the scrum and K-State guard Barry Brown, fully extended, snared the loose ball. The fast break that ensued led to a jumper by Maurice and a 22-17 lead with 3:34 to play. Boston College called time-out.

“You make runs with stops and then take advantage of them in transition,” Weber said. “In the first half we had some transition opportunities, but we didn’t make good decisions.”

K-State held Boston College to 29-percent shooting from the field in the first half, holding a 31-22 lead. It racked up eight steals and turned the Eagles over 14 times.

As the second half unfolded, K-State gained traction. Stokes and Brown hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions. Then Stokes made a steal that led to two Sneed free throws. Then a majestic D.J. Johnson block. The 8-0 run earned the Wildcats a 44-31 lead with 13:05 to play.

“D.J. (Johnson) was really good tonight,” said Weber of Johnson, who had four blocks. “A couple of times they (seemingly) had layups, D.J. comes out of nowhere for a block.”

Sneed provided more momentum. He poked the ball away from Boston College’s Connar Tava near halfcourt, got the loose ball and swooped in for a dunk and a 49-35 lead with 10:42 to play. Sneed followed with a three-pointer on the next possession, as K-State went up 52-35 with 9:35 to play.

K-State had a little bit of good fortune. Wesley Iwundu ducked between two defenders in the lane and, with the shot clock expiring, tossed it in off of the glass. Wade’s three-pointer on the next possession stretched K-State’s lead to 61-45 with 4:37 left.

Worth noting — Wesley Iwundu was called for two technical fouls for basket interference. First, he grabbed and hung onto the rim following a teammate’s missed three-pointer with 11:39 to play in the second half and K-State up 44-34. Boston College was awarded one free throw. Then, with K-State leading 72-51 with 1:12 to play, Iwundu drove the lane and dunked, but did not immediately let go of the rim. He was assessed a second technical, and BC was rewarded another free throw and possession.

B. College

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Jeffers

22

1-4

1-2

7

1

4

3

Tava

29

3-5

5-6

3

2

3

11

Turner

29

1-4

0-0

6

3

0

3

Bowman

27

4-13

4-5

5

1

1

13

Robinson

33

3-12

3-5

3

0

1

11

Chatman

15

1-3

0-0

0

2

4

3

Owens

13

1-2

0-0

3

2

3

3

Graves

13

1-4

1-1

1

0

1

3

Reyes

10

2-2

0-1

2

0

3

4

Popovic

8

0-2

0-0

1

0

2

0

Sagay

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

17-51

14-20

31

11

22

54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Robinson 2-5, Owens 1-1, Chatman 1-2, Turner 1-2, Bowman 1-4, Graves 0-1, Popovic 0-1, Tava 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffers, Reyes). Turnovers: 21 (Bowman 4, Graves 4, Tava 4, Jeffers 2, Popovic 2, Reyes 2, Robinson 2, Owens). Steals: 5 (Robinson 3, Tava, Turner). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

19

3-8

2-4

5

3

3

8

Johnson

19

3-5

1-3

4

1

4

7

Wade

32

5-8

0-0

8

2

4

11

Brown

37

2-8

6-8

0

3

2

11

Stokes

37

3-9

0-2

3

6

2

8

Sneed

29

5-9

4-4

8

1

2

16

Maurice

13

3-6

0-0

1

0

3

6

Ervin

9

1-1

0-1

1

0

2

3

Patrick

3

0-1

2-2

2

0

1

2

McAtee

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Williams

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Winter

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Budke

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-55

15-24

32

16

23

72

Percentages: FG .455, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sneed 2-6, Stokes 2-6, Ervin 1-1, Wade 1-2, Brown 1-4, Maurice 0-1, Patrick 0-1, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 4, Wade 2, Brown). Turnovers: 12 (Iwundu 3, Johnson 2, Sneed 2, Wade 2, Brown, Maurice, Stokes). Steals: 13 (Brown 4, Stokes 4, Sneed 3, Johnson, Wade). Technical Fouls: None.

Boston College

22

32

54

Kansas St.

31

41

72

K-State vs. Maryland or Richmond

  • When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Barclays Center, New York
  • Radio: 1480-AM, 93.9-FM
  • TV: KMTW

