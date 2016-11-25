Kansas State crushes Boston College 72-54 in Barclays Center Classic

Kansas State’s quest for an early-season tournament title took its first step Friday.
In front of a subdued crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, K-State rode its defense — which generated 21 turnovers — and a handful of timely plays to defeat Boston College 72-54 in the semifinals of the Barclays Center Classic. The Wildcats advanced to Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. championship game, where they will face Maryland or Richmond.
Freshman Xavier Sneed scored 16 points with eight rebounds and point guard Kamau Stokes had a career-high six assists and four steals for the Wildcats.
K-State (5-0) struggled to generate offense during an uninspiring first half. In short order, its defense provided some help.
After Isaiah Maurice altered a Boston College shot on one end, Stokes bolted out on the break, rewarding freshman Xavier Sneed with a well-placed lob for an uncontested dunk and a 14-8 lead with 7:41 to play in the first half.
“The defense obviously was key,” said K-State coach Bruce Weber. “That, and our bench in the first half. (We had) a lot of foul trouble. Some guys that don’t get a lot of minutes came in and did a good job — Brian Patrick, Isaiah Maurice.”
Suddenly K-State was energized. The Wildcats received another jolt minutes later when Dean Wade drove left past 6-foot-11 Nik Popovic for a two-handed dunk. The Wildcats led 18-9 with 5:46 to play.
Another hustle play proved pivotal. After Boston College’s Garland Owens took an ill-advised drive into traffic, the ball trickled out of the scrum and K-State guard Barry Brown, fully extended, snared the loose ball. The fast break that ensued led to a jumper by Maurice and a 22-17 lead with 3:34 to play. Boston College called time-out.
“You make runs with stops and then take advantage of them in transition,” Weber said. “In the first half we had some transition opportunities, but we didn’t make good decisions.”
K-State held Boston College to 29-percent shooting from the field in the first half, holding a 31-22 lead. It racked up eight steals and turned the Eagles over 14 times.
As the second half unfolded, K-State gained traction. Stokes and Brown hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions. Then Stokes made a steal that led to two Sneed free throws. Then a majestic D.J. Johnson block. The 8-0 run earned the Wildcats a 44-31 lead with 13:05 to play.
“D.J. (Johnson) was really good tonight,” said Weber of Johnson, who had four blocks. “A couple of times they (seemingly) had layups, D.J. comes out of nowhere for a block.”
Sneed provided more momentum. He poked the ball away from Boston College’s Connar Tava near halfcourt, got the loose ball and swooped in for a dunk and a 49-35 lead with 10:42 to play. Sneed followed with a three-pointer on the next possession, as K-State went up 52-35 with 9:35 to play.
K-State had a little bit of good fortune. Wesley Iwundu ducked between two defenders in the lane and, with the shot clock expiring, tossed it in off of the glass. Wade’s three-pointer on the next possession stretched K-State’s lead to 61-45 with 4:37 left.
Worth noting — Wesley Iwundu was called for two technical fouls for basket interference. First, he grabbed and hung onto the rim following a teammate’s missed three-pointer with 11:39 to play in the second half and K-State up 44-34. Boston College was awarded one free throw. Then, with K-State leading 72-51 with 1:12 to play, Iwundu drove the lane and dunked, but did not immediately let go of the rim. He was assessed a second technical, and BC was rewarded another free throw and possession.
B. College
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Jeffers
22
1-4
1-2
7
1
4
3
Tava
29
3-5
5-6
3
2
3
11
Turner
29
1-4
0-0
6
3
0
3
Bowman
27
4-13
4-5
5
1
1
13
Robinson
33
3-12
3-5
3
0
1
11
Chatman
15
1-3
0-0
0
2
4
3
Owens
13
1-2
0-0
3
2
3
3
Graves
13
1-4
1-1
1
0
1
3
Reyes
10
2-2
0-1
2
0
3
4
Popovic
8
0-2
0-0
1
0
2
0
Sagay
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
17-51
14-20
31
11
22
54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Robinson 2-5, Owens 1-1, Chatman 1-2, Turner 1-2, Bowman 1-4, Graves 0-1, Popovic 0-1, Tava 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffers, Reyes). Turnovers: 21 (Bowman 4, Graves 4, Tava 4, Jeffers 2, Popovic 2, Reyes 2, Robinson 2, Owens). Steals: 5 (Robinson 3, Tava, Turner). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
19
3-8
2-4
5
3
3
8
Johnson
19
3-5
1-3
4
1
4
7
Wade
32
5-8
0-0
8
2
4
11
Brown
37
2-8
6-8
0
3
2
11
Stokes
37
3-9
0-2
3
6
2
8
Sneed
29
5-9
4-4
8
1
2
16
Maurice
13
3-6
0-0
1
0
3
6
Ervin
9
1-1
0-1
1
0
2
3
Patrick
3
0-1
2-2
2
0
1
2
McAtee
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Williams
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Winter
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Budke
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-55
15-24
32
16
23
72
Percentages: FG .455, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sneed 2-6, Stokes 2-6, Ervin 1-1, Wade 1-2, Brown 1-4, Maurice 0-1, Patrick 0-1, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 4, Wade 2, Brown). Turnovers: 12 (Iwundu 3, Johnson 2, Sneed 2, Wade 2, Brown, Maurice, Stokes). Steals: 13 (Brown 4, Stokes 4, Sneed 3, Johnson, Wade). Technical Fouls: None.
Boston College
22
32
—
54
Kansas St.
31
41
—
72
K-State vs. Maryland or Richmond
- When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Barclays Center, New York
- Radio: 1480-AM, 93.9-FM
- TV: KMTW
