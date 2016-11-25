K-State Q&A: Bill Snyder’s top five victories

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Here’s a new K-State Q&A to read while you eat leftovers. Thanks, as always, for the questions.
@KellisRobinett top 5 wins of Bill's 199?— Ep (@johny_epleseed) November 23, 2016
Here is my Top 5 Countdown:
5. Kansas State 36, Baylor 35 in 2011
This game probably doesn’t rank this high with older fans, but it remains the most exciting K-State victory I have covered. It had everything. Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III on one side of the field, Heisman Trophy finalist Collin Klein on the other. And it came down to the final moments, with Arthur Brown making some sensational stops to give K-State the win.
4. Kansas State 24, Oklahoma 19 in 2012
The win that legitimized K-State’s Big 12 and national championship hopes in 2012 behind Klein and Brown. This was back in the day when Bob Stoops very rarely lost at home.
3. Kansas State 40, Nebraska 30 in 1998
Michael Bishop tells a great story about how happy Snyder was after this game. Much like every K-State fan at the time, he wanted to beat the Huskers with everything he had.
2. Kansas State 35, Oklahoma 7 in 2003
At the time, some people argued Oklahoma had the best team in college football history. And K-State beat the Sooners 35-7. To me, this was Snyder’s best single-game coaching effort. It came on a big stage at the Big 12 championship game.
1. Kansas State 20, North Texas State 17 in 1989
I love going back and watching replays of this game for the crazy reactions at the end. Players, coaches and fans celebrate the win like it came against the Dallas Cowboys, not North Texas State. But that’s what happens when your program goes winless over a 30-game span. This was the win that started Snyder’s march toward 200 and began K-State’s football turnaround.
@KellisRobinett compare K-State's team sports to pie, please.— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) November 23, 2016
Football = Pumpkin Pie. A classic that everyone enjoys.
Men’s Basketball = Pecan Pie. Tasty and filling when it is cooked right, disgusting soup when it is cooked poorly.
Women’s Basketball = Apple Pie. Jeff Mittie has this pie cooking in the oven, and it’s going to taste great when it’s hot and ready.
Baseball = Cherry Pie. Doesn’t go with any holiday, but it tastes good in warmer weather.
Volleyball = Cocunut Cream Pie. You don’t hear many people ask for it, but when it’s around it always gets eaten.
@KellisRobinett If you had to guess, do you think Saturday will be Snyder's final game in Manhattan?— Justin Nutter (@JNutter) November 23, 2016
No, I think Snyder has at least one (and possibly several) more senior days left in his career.
He will retire at some point, but it would surprise me if he does so at the conclusion of this season. He’s got a young roster returning, and everyone I talk to says he is as energetic as ever behind the scenes.
@KellisRobinett I asked start of the season the impact of (potentially) having Ertz as a three year starter. Now add Barnes. Cats future ?— W.H. Ranch (@buckingood) November 24, 2016
K-State should be much improved on offense next season.
Jesse Ertz will be back. Alex Barnes will be back. Byron Pringle will be back. Dominique Heath will be back. Four offensive linemen will be back. Pretty much every significant player will be back. The only senior departures are Deante Burton, Charles Jones and Terrale Johnson.
@KellisRobinett Is it at all possible that Alex Delton is the Alex Barnes of the QBs? Or is the learning curve that much greater at QB?— Ryan Neufeld (@neuf21) November 24, 2016
It’s hard to say anything definitive about Alex Delton, as we outside the program have very seldom seen him play, but I don’t think he is the equivalent of Alex Barnes.
When I ask insiders about K-State’s backup quarterbacks all the praise goes to scout-teamer Skylar Thompson. He seems like the young quarterback to keep an eye on.
@KellisRobinett Think that the Wildcat Football team can WIN OUT? EMAW— Kenn Wealand (@KennWealand) November 24, 2016
Of course.
I’m predicting K-State to easily beat KU and TCU looks like a toss-up game. Winning in Fort Worth won’t be the easiest task in the world, but the Frogs aren’t playing all that well. An 8-4 record is certainly in play.
@KellisRobinett So does Charles Jones deserve to start the first series? Because we know Barnes is the Beast of the Backs and gets the rest.— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) November 23, 2016
I would give Jones the ceremonial start.
He’s been the starter all season and knows how to handle the first series. On senior day, might as well keep that tradition going, so long as Barnes sees the bulk of the action afterward.
@KellisRobinett lots of playmakers on offense competing for PT in '17, especially at WR. Feeling like we may see transfers. Thoughts?— Chris (@CJ_Watkins3) November 23, 2016
Yeah, it seems like there will be an abundance of capable players at quarterback, running back and receiver next season.
Anyone looking for an easier shot at a starting job will consider a transfer, I’m sure. We might see one or two. But that’s a tough thing to predict right now. We might not.
@KellisRobinett if KU beats K-State does Bill Snyder get fired?— Andrew Kinsman (@AKstater85) November 23, 2016
Charlie Strong lost to Kansas and there is now talk he could retain his job, so I’m thinking no.
In all honesty, I can’t imagine the wins-and-losses scenario that would cost Bill Snyder his job at K-State. When they name roads after you and build a statue of you, your job security is nearly bulletproof.
@KellisRobinett does Kansas State lose a basketball game this year (emphasis on year)?— Cole Manbeck (@Cole_Manbeck) November 23, 2016
Let’s say K-State beats Boston College and gets Maryland in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic. That will give the Wildcats two tough tests before January -- on a neutral floor against Maryland and at home against Texas. Green Bay and Colorado State could be tricky games, too, but let’s say the Wildcats win those.
The question comes down to this: will K-State beat Maryland and Texas?
I say no. My guess is the Wildcats split those games, falling to Maryland in a close one and then beating Texas in front of a nice home crowd. I can see K-State starting the season 12-1, but something about 13 straight wins seems like too much to ask.
@KellisRobinett After watching a few BBall games, how deep do you feel the bench is? 3 or 5?? Like football, how strong is next years team?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) November 23, 2016
Seems like Bruce Weber trusts Carlbe Ervin and Xavier Sneed off the bench. After that, I think he wants more.
Austin Budke is serviceable, but you don’t want to use him more than a few minutes each game. K-State needs to start getting reliable minutes out of Isaiah Maurice and Dante Williams inside.
@KellisRobinett does the men's team practice in Bramlage? Why do seemingly good shooters suck shooting free throws?— Froggy V (@PoolFroggy) November 23, 2016
They typically practice in their basketball training facility, but there are times when players head over to Bramlage before home games to shoot on the actual rims they will use in games.
Not sure how to explain the team’s poor free-throw shooting. They are shooting a good percentage from three. It makes no sense.
