Dean Wade scores season-high 13 in K-State win over Robert Morris

Bruce Weber was quick to defend Dean Wade when the sophomore forward contributed little in Kansas State’s first two games.
Four points against Western Illinois? Three points against Omaha? More fouls than rebounds? None of it concerned Weber.
“I thought the other night he did some good things, too,” Weber said. “He got rebounds and led us on the play-hard chart. That is all I have really told him to focus on.”
That patience is beginning to pay off. Wade is slowly but surely regaining his form. His play in a 61-40 victory over Robert Morris on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum was a good example of what Wade can bring to the floor when he’s not having a bad day.
Wade came out aggressive and scored 13 points to go along with nine rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Combined with an eight-point, eight-rebound effort against Hampton, it seems he is heading in the right direction.
“I felt like I was letting my team down by not being aggressive, so I wanted to come out today and play as aggressively as I could while also playing smart,” Wade said.
The 6-foot-10 St. John native was at his best early, draining two three-pointers and fighting his way through a foul for a layup. He went on to attack the basket and made it to the free-throw line nine times. If not for a bad foul-shooting game – he made 4 of 9 – he could flirted with 20 points before exiting the blowout.
Still, reaching double figures for the first time this season was a step in the right direction for Wade as the Wildcats head to the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn later this week.
K-State (4-0) has won its first four games by big margins against overmatched opponents at home such as Robert Morris (0-5). Now we will see how good it truly is when it takes on Boston College and either Richmond or Maryland on a neutral court.
The Wildcats appeared ready to hit the road by halftime on Tuesday. They raced to a 36-19 lead behind Wade and appeared to know the game was over. Weber began the second half by yelling at his time to play with emotion.
Barry Brown, who scored 12 points, led that charge by throwing down a reverse dunk in transition that gave K-State a 45-23 lead. D.J. Johnson also had a dunk on his way to 12 points.
Turnovers (21) and free throws (10 of 21) were concerns, but those issues were easily overcome. This was a game likely best remembered for Fox Sports accidentally airing a replay of a football game between Iowa State and Texas Tech instead of the basketball action until about 30 minutes had passed.
The Wildcats began to pull away from the Colonials immediately after halftime and Weber began subbing in reserves midway through the half.
Wade watched things unfold with a smile as the game’s leading scorer.
KANSAS STATE 61
ROBERT MORRIS 40
TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers
R. Morris
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
B. Burke
17
1-9
0-0
8
4
2
Tate
28
1-7
0-0
11
0
2
Still
28
3-17
0-7
6
1
10
Stewart
30
1-5
1-1
4
0
7
Allen
14
1-5
1-2
0
1
5
Mantovani
17
1-1
0-0
1
3
2
Wright
16
1-6
1-4
1
0
3
Giles
12
1-1
0-0
0
5
2
D. Burke
11
1-1
0-0
1
0
2
McConnell
11
1-4
1-3
4
1
3
Lester
9
1-1
0-0
3
2
2
Stephens
7
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
Totals
200
13-57
10-15
40
18
40
Percentages: FG .228, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 4-17. 235 (Stewart 1-1, Allen 1-2, McConnell 1-3, Wright 1-4, Still 0-7). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Stewart 5, Allen 4, Wright 4, Stephens 2, B. Burke, Tate, Lester, D. Burke, Giles, McConnell, Mantovani, team). Steals: 7 (Still 3, Lester 2, D. Burke, Mantovani). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Giles
TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers
K-State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Johnson
17
5-7
2-3
8
3
12
Wade
22
4-6
4-9
9
1
13
Stokes
26
3-7
2-2
1
1
9
Brown
27
5-8
0-2
1
1
12
Iwundu
23
1-5
0-0
2
1
2
Ervin II
20
1-3
0-0
3
4
2
Sneed
17
0-2
2-4
2
2
2
Maurice
16
2-3
0-0
6
4
4
Patrick
9
1-2
0-0
0
0
3
Williams
8
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
Budke
5
0-0
0-1
1
0
0
McAtee
4
0-1
0-0
3
0
0
Winter
3
1-3
0-0
2
0
2
Schoen
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Kinnamon
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-49
10-21
38
19
61
Percentages: FG .469, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brown 2-3, Patrick 1-2, Wade 1-3, Stokes 1-3, Sneed 0-1, McAtee 0-1, Iwundu 0-2, Ervin II 0-2). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Maurice 2, Johnson, Wade, Ervin II, Sneed). Turnovers: 21 (Stokes 4, Johnson 3, Ervin II 3, Maurice 3, Brown 2, Sneed 2, Patrick, Winter, Budke, team). Steals: 9 (Stokes 3, Brown 3, Ervin II 2, Sneed). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas State 36-19. Att: 11,010.
