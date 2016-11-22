Dean Wade scores season-high 13 in K-State win over Robert Morris

2:25 Cheney native Jerry Kill inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Pause

9:17 Snyder post game press conference

2:09 Radiation from air travel

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

2:32 Firefighters battle blaze after explosion at historic downtown KC church

1:35 Nector Republic opens at Clifton Square

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide