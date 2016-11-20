Wesley Iwundu leads Kansas State past Hampton

The look on Wesley Iwundu’s face said it all. He was in the zone.
His smile grew with every basket during an 89-67 victory against Hampton on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum. So did his demeanor. He nodded his head with confidence after scores, flexed his muscles after stops and bumped chests with teammates at timeouts.
He was happy, and he deserved to be with a career-high 23 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“I hit my first shot, and, from there, I was on fire to be honest,” Iwundu said. “Once I hit my first shot I feel good with every shot after that. Things were just rolling for me tonight.”
Iwundu has been good in all three of K-State’s games, but the senior wing was at his best Sunday, going 3 for 3 from behind the arc in 30 minutes.
He showed off his re-tooled jump shot, shut down Hampton guard Jermaine Marrow and attacked the rim.
At one point in the second half, he asked K-State coach Bruce Weber to let him continually come off a high ball screen and drive, saying, “They can’t stop me.”
He played with a purpose, for several reasons.
“I give credit to the Hampton bench,” Iwundu said. “They were over there talking a little trash and it sparked things up. A little competitive talk got things going. I was just feeling good, man. I wanted the ball in my hands to put the game away.”
The Wildcats (3-0) used Iwundu to pull away from Hampton (1-2) in a game that kicked off a busy week. K-State will be back on the court Tuesday against Robert Morris and then off to Brooklyn on Friday for games against Boston College and possibly Maryland.
Weber has preached the importance of playing good basketball during this hectic span, and his team got off to a good start.
Iwundu led the way, but he got plenty of help. Sophomore guard Barry Brown scored 16 points, freshman Xavier Sneed had 15 and Kamau Stokes finished with 13.
Sophomore forward Dean Wade also took a step forward by scoring eight points and grabbing eight rebounds. Wade was a virtual no-show in K-State’s first two games, but he was a bigger factor against the Pirates.
He even delivered the game’s highlight play by coming up with a steal at midcourt and throwing down a tomahawk dunk in transition.
Hampton made the game interesting in the first half by making threes, but even then K-State looked like the superior team. The Wildcats were particularly strong from the three-point line, going 12 of 23. They hadn’t made that many in a game since 2013.
Oddly, they were ineffective at the free-throw line, going 21 of 38.
K-State will need to shoot better at the foul line against better competition, but it could afford the misses against Hampton.
Iwundu made sure of that.
“He is playing with confidence, I don’t think there is any doubt,” Weber said of Iwundu. “He has just got to continue to push himself and challenge himself. That’s what it comes down to. … On the court, you have got to be a killer. I hope he is at that point.”
Hampton
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
14
3-3
0-0
2
5
7
Wlsn-Fshr
22
2-5
3-4
1
5
8
Cooks
35
3-6
1-2
4
3
10
Fisher
21
3-8
0-1
3
2
7
Miller
10
1-2
0-0
0
1
3
Marrow
30
6-17
1-2
3
3
15
Astroth
23
3-7
0-0
5
4
7
Mitchell
20
2-4
0-0
3
3
4
Aughburns
19
3-6
0-1
2
1
6
Carver
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Bracey
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Marshall
1
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Houston
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
26-59
5-10
24
27
67
Percentages: FG .441, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Cooks 3-5, Marrow 2-4, Astroth 1-1, Barnes 1-1, Miller 1-1, Wilson-Fisher 1-1, Fisher 1-4, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 14 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Barnes). Turnovers: 14 (Aughburns 3, Fisher 3, Bracey 2, Marrow 2, Astroth, Cooks, Mitchell, Wilson-Fisher). Steals: 8 (Marrow 2, Mitchell 2, Wilson-Fisher 2, Cooks, Fisher). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Iwundu
30
6-9
8-12
6
2
23
Johnson
15
0-1
3-6
2
4
3
Wade
29
3-4
1-4
8
3
8
Stokes
29
4-7
2-4
1
1
13
Brown
27
7-12
2-3
4
0
16
Sneed
19
4-7
4-5
6
0
15
Ervin
18
2-3
1-2
4
1
6
Maurice
14
0-1
0-0
3
2
0
Patrick
6
0-2
0-0
0
1
0
Winter
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Williams
3
1-1
0-0
1
1
2
Budke
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Schoen
2
1-1
0-2
0
1
3
McAtee
2
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Kinnamon
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
28-48
21-38
36
16
89
Percentages: FG .583, FT .553. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Iwundu 3-3, Sneed 3-5, Stokes 3-5, Ervin 1-1, Schoen 1-1, Wade 1-2, Patrick 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 15 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Ervin, Johnson, Maurice, Williams). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 3, Brown 2, Maurice 2, Patrick 2, Wade 2, Ervin, Iwundu, Sneed, Stokes). Steals: 10 (Brown 5, Wade 2, Ervin, Patrick, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None.
Hampton
36
31
—
67
Kansas St.
46
43
—
89
A—11,316 (12,528).
Comments