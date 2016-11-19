Wildcat report: K-State 42, Baylor 21

First Quarter
The key: K-State committed six penalties for 70 yards.
Second Quarter
The key: Baylor scored each of its touchdowns after K-State fumbles.
Third Quarter
The key: Alex Barnes rushed for three touchdowns.
Fourth Quarter
The key: D.J. Reed returned a kick 76 yards to set K-State up with a game-clinching touchdown.
Player of the game
Freshman Alex Barnes led K-State in the decisive second half with 129 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
Grades
Offense: A. K-State found an offensive identity with Barnes in the second half. Good things happened once the Wildcats began using their best running back as the focal point of their attack.
Defense: A. The Wildcats limited Zach Smith to 258 yards and intercepted him three times. This was K-State’s best defensive effort since Big 12 games began.
Special teams: B. D.J. Reed gave K-State terrific field position with a big return in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were mostly good on kick and punt coverage, though Dominique Heath did drop a punt in the first half.
Coaching: B. The first half was ugly, but the second half was about as good as it gets. K-State’s coaching staff deserves credit for correcting its errors.
Reason to hope
K-State will be heavily favored against Kansas next week and might be favored against TCU in the season-finale. An 8-4 finish is in play.
Reason to mope
Better teams will make K-State pay if it starts another game this slow.
Next up
Bill Snyder will go for victory No. 200 at home against Kansas next week.
Worth noting
Strong finish — For the first time since Big 12 play began, the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter and won comfortably.
“You always have to finish,” Snyder said. “Sometimes we have, sometimes we haven’t. To be able to do that is major.”
Offensive line shakeup — Tyler Mitchell played left guard in place of Abdul Beecham on Saturday. Beecham is injured and watched the game from the sideline. Snyder did not address Beecham’s status after the game.
Shelley ailing again — Sophomore defensive back Duke Shelley had to leave the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. Snyder said he was not sure of Shelley’s status.
Kellis Robinett
Comments