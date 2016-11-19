Carlbe Ervin learns to love his K-State role

Carlbe Ervin is Bruce Weber’s favorite type of role player.
The Kansas State basketball coach has a story that explains why.
At a preseason meeting, Weber asked Ervin a series of questions that not all senior point guards would respond positively to. Are you willing to come off the bench? Are you willing to put the team above yourself? Are you willing to do unheralded dirty work that helps your teammates score?
Ervin had the same response to each question: “I just want to win.”
He backed up those comments with an unselfish effort in K-State’s last game, an 81-68 win over Nebraska-Omaha, by totaling four points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Ervin rarely looked to shoot, but he impacted the game in so many other ways that Weber praised him as the team’s player of the game.
“That is the key to any team, figuring out roles, accepting them and really taking pride in them,” Weber said. “Carlbe played with a lot of pride (last game). He played to win and he did all the things that make a difference in the game.
“That was good for him to let loose. I don’t know that he will have a game like this all the time, but it makes you feel much more comfortable. It gives you versatility and depth.”
Ervin hopes to build off his breakthrough game on Sunday when K-State faces Hampton. He was a quiet contributor as a junior while he battled injuries. Now that he is healthy and understands Weber’s system, he wants to help in as many ways as he possibly can, even if his contributions don’t lead to individual glory.
That’s not the easiest attitude for a basketball player to embrace, but Ervin seems content to be the best bench contributor he can be.
“I am a senior now and I think a lot of young people look up to me, because I know what is going on,” Ervin said. “I kind of help everybody. I just want to do everything that coach asks us to do and help my teammates realize that what they are preaching is obviously the right way so we can win.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Hampton at Kansas State
- When: 5 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
- Records: UH 1-1, KSU 2-0
- Radio: KQAM, 1480-AM, 102.5-FM; KWLS, 107.9-FM
- TV: FSKC
Hampton at Kansas State
P
Hampton
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Charles Wilson-Fisher
6-9
Jr.
8.0
12.0
F
Trevond Barnes
6-9
So.
0.0
1.5
G
Kalin Fisher
6-2
So.
11.5
4.0
G
Imani Miller
6-1
So.
1.5
3.5
G
Lawrence Cooks
6-1
Sr.
9.5
4.0
P
Kansas St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
D.J. Johnson
6-9
Sr.
9.0
9.5
F
Dean Wade
6-10
So.
3.5
1.5
G
Wesley Iwundu
6-7
Sr.
15.5
6.0
G
Barry Brown
6-3
So.
16.5
4.5
G
Kamau Stokes
6-0
So.
12.5
2.0
Hampton (1-1): The Pirates are off to a 1-1 start with a victory over a Division II opponent and a loss to Rider. They return one starter from last year’s team, which won 21 games and reached the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas State (2-0): The Wildcats won their first two games by comfortable margins and they are hoping to continue that trend against Hampton. Brown continues to lead K-State in scoring, but Iwundu isn’t far behind. Wade has been quiet in his first two games and will look for his first impact game of the season.
Comments