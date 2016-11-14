Big second quarter pushes K-State women past Tulsa

Breanna Lewis scored 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Kansas State to a 82-62 victory over Tulsa on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
Lewis added six rebounds and both of K-State’s blocks. The Wildcats improved to 2-0.
K-State led 17-15 after the first quarter, then poured it on with a 29-point second quarter to take a 46-33 halftime lead.
Kindred Weseman added 12 points, Eternati Willock had 11, Shaelyn Martin and Kayla Goth had 10 each for K-State.
Tulsa
15
18
16
13
—
62
Kansas St.
17
29
21
15
—
82
TULSA: Spoerl 2-6 0-0 5, Elliott 3-6 0-0 6, Wakefield 6-9 2-4 15, Gaulden 1-3 0-0 3, Hughes 1-4 0-0 3, Pongonis 0-1 0-0 0, Polk 0-0 0-0 0, Scales 1-1 0-0 2, Richards 1-2 0-0 2, Perez 3-11 2-2 10, parker 5-13 0-0 15, Dickson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-56 5-8 62.
KANSAS ST.: Williams 3-6 2-2 8, Lewis 9-13 0-0 18, Maratin 3-6 4-5 10, Goth 5-6 0-0 10, Wesemann 4-9 2-2 12, Sheble 2-6 0-0 4, K. Page 0-3 0-2 0, Willock 4-8 3-7 11, Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Middlebrook 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 34-68 12-20 82.
Three-point shooting: Tulsa 11-31 (Parker 5-12, Perez 2-8, Wakefield 1-2, Spoerl 1-2, Gaulden 1-3, Hughes 1-3, Pongonis 0-1), Kansas St. 2-10 (Wesemann 2-6, Martin 0-1, Goth 0-1, K. Page 0-1, Willock 0-1). Rebounds: Tulsa 26 (Elliott 6), Kansas St. 41 (Williams 7, Willock 7). Assists: Tulsa 15 (Hughes 4), Kansas St. 15 (Martin 4). Steals: Tulsa 3 (Spoerl, Hughes, Perez), Kansas St. 8 (Goth 2, Wesemann 2, Lewis 2). Total fouls: Tulsa 22, Kansas St. 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Comments