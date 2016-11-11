Kansas State handles Western Illinois 82-55 in opener

If its 82-55 victory over Western Illinois is an indicator of things to come, Kansas State will be an exciting basketball team this season.
The Wildcats gave fans plenty to cheer about Friday at Bramlage Coliseum. Dunks, defense and three-pointers all around.
They best flashed their potential on an impressive sequence in the first half that saw point guard Kamau Stokes rebound a missed three from Western Illinois and immediately push the ball upcourt. It wasn’t a typical fast-break situation, but Stokes turned it into a quick scoring opportunity with a nifty pass to freshman Xavier Sneed. The play ended with a vicious dunk and K-State led 29-14.
Later, Wesley Iwundu found Barry Brown for a similar score.
K-State moved the ball so well at times that walk-on senior Austin Budke found himself so wide open in the corner that he was able to attempt and make his first three in a Wildcat uniform.
That kind of offense combined with a strong defense allowed K-State to take a 35-21 halftime lead and begin the season with a mostly drama-free win.
Brown led all scorers with 18 points, Iwundu and Xavier Sneed both had 17 and Stokes finished with 11. It was a solid effort for a team still trying to find its perfect rotation.
But it wasn’t perfect.
K-State’s first game in some ways resembled its exhibitions, which left something to be desired.
Much like in those warmups, the Wildcats were great in the first half and built a big lead, and then they were mediocre in the second half and had to sweat out a closer-than-expected ending.
Behind 17 points from Garret Covington, Western Illinois pulled to within 57-49 with a shade under 8 minutes to play. All of K-State’s starters were still in the game, and the crowd grew restless. No one wanted this game to get any closer.
That’s when K-State showed some character and went on a 12-0 run to clinch the game.
Stokes made a pair of free throws, Sneed hit a three, Brown made a layup, Stokes drained a jumper and Dean Wade buried a three. Just like that, a potentially close game became a blowout.
It will give K-State something to build off before its next game against Omaha on Tuesday.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments