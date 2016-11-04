Kansas State women crush Washburn 66-31 in exhibition

Jeff Mittie didn’t love the way the Kansas State women’s basketball team looked early in a 66-31 exhibition victory over Washburn on Friday at Bramlage Coliseum, but he had no complaints about the way it finished.
The Wildcats stepped up their defensive intensity late and outscored the Ichabods 22-0 in the fourth quarter.
“To hold a team to zero, that is hard to do for 10 minutes,” Mittie said. “I thought our group really flew around that fourth quarter.”
They also moved the ball well on offense and scored at a nice clip. It was a nice change of pace from the first three quarters, when K-State led 44-31. It was an even nicer change from recent practices in which players occasionally showed a lack of enthusiasm as the preseason came to an end.
Breanna Lewis led the way for the Wildcats for 17 points and eight rebounds, Kindred Wesemann added 13 points and two assists, and Eternati Willock had 11 points and five rebounds.
Mittie hopes K-State can build off this performance in its second, and final, exhibition game against Newman on Monday. The regular season begins Nov. 11 against Chicago State.
“We needed to play a game and we needed to look at film against other people and we need to play another game,” Mittie said. “I was disappointed early. We weren’t really doing the things we were working on ... But, while I’m not necessarily happy with everything I saw tonight, I was certainly happy that we played better down the stretch.”
WASHBURN: Dohnalek 3-7 0-0 6, Gibbs 1-4 0-2 2, Lane 1-11 2-2 4, Phelan 0-4 0-0 0, Bowen 3-7 3-4 11, Myers 0-4 0-0 0, Granr 0-3 0-0 0, Vargo 0-0 0-0 0, Donley 0-2 1-2 3, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Bowens 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 11-47, 7-12 31.
KANSAS STATE: Willock 3-6 5-6 11, Martin 0-4 3-4 3, Lewis 8-11 1-4 17, Middlebrook 0-4 0-0 0, Wesemann 5-10 1-2 13, Sheble 1-2 0-0 2, Page 1-3 0-0 2, Brooks 1-5 2-2 4, Goth 2-8 0-0 6, Williams 3-4 2-2 8.
Threes – WU 2-24 (Dohnalek 0-2, Lane 0-8, Phelan 0-3, Bowen 2-6, Myers 0-4, Donley 0-1). KSU 4-12 (Middlebrook 0-2, Wesemann 2-5, Page 0-2, Brooks 0-1, Goth 2-2). Rebounds – WU 41 (Bowen, Bowens 5) KSU 36 (Lewis 8). Assists – WU 5 (Dohnalek, Bown, Granr, Lane, Alexander 1), KSU 15 (Willock, Page, Goth 3).
