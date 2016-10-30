Oklahoma State at Kansas State set for afternoon kickoff

Kansas State’s next football game against Oklahoma State will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Snyder Family Stadium.
ABC will televise the game within the Big 12’s regional footprint. ESPN2 will carry the game in other markets.
The Big 12 and its television partners usually set kickoff times two weeks in advance, but they waited until Sunday to decide on Oklahoma State at K-State.
The Cowboys (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) have won four straight and are coming off their best victory of the season, a 37-20 win over previously unbeaten West Virginia.
The Wildcats (5-3, 3-2) have won two in a row. They defeated Iowa State 31-26 on the road Saturday.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments