Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State

Charles Jones was also effective on the ground, rushing for 81 yards on 12 carries, though he lost a fumble at the goal line that cost K-State a touchdown in the third quarter. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
Jerry Kill, a native of Cheney, spent 22 years coaching college football. Kill ended his career coaching with the University of Minnesota in 2015. Kill had an overall record of 152-99 in his 22 years. He is now an associate athletic director at Kansas State University. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder held his weekly press conference Tuesday discussing both the Missouri State game and the upcoming trip to West Virginia. Snyder said that Charles Jones will play against West Virginia. It’s unclear if he will start the game, but Snyder said the touchdown celebration will have no impact on Jones’ playing time moving forward.
K-State running back Charles Jones dropped the ball immediately after scoring the game’s first touchdown on a one-yard run on Saturday; he then struck a celebratory pose, crossing his arms and nodding his head at the applauding crowd. (Sept. 24, 2016)