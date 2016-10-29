Kansas State holds on late to beat Iowa State 31-26

Kansas State continued its winning streak against Iowa State on Saturday, beating the Cyclones 31-26 at Jack Trice Stadium for their ninth-straight victory in the series.
The Wildcats led 17-3 at halftime and kept things going in the third quarter to go ahead 31-10. But the game tightened up from there.
Much like most of the recent games between these teams, the outcome was in doubt in the final moments.
K-State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) beat Iowa State (1-7, 0-5) on both sides of the ball, and came up big in clutch situations, such as a goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter and two other fourth-down stops, but the Cyclones still had a shot at an onside kick in the final minute that could have given them a chance to steal the game.
The final score was closer than K-State could Bill Snyder would have liked, but the Wildcats handled the Cyclones more easily than several other Big 12 teams have. Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas all needed comebacks to survive against Iowa State.
In this game, Iowa State was the team playing from behind, needing a surprise onside kick at the start of the second half to build momentum and score its first touchdown.
Jesse Ertz set the tone for the day on K-State’s opening drive when he broke free for a 54-yard run on a quarterback keeper. The Wildcats came ready to play against one of the nation’s worst run defenses.
Ertz finished with 106 yards on nine carries, Justin Silmon ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, Alex Barnes added 37 yards and a score on five carries and Charles Jones had 37 yards on 12 carries. As a team, the Wildcats averaged 6.1 yards per run after averaging 4.7 in their first seven games.
That allowed K-State to control the clock and make sure this one wasn’t the nail-biter this series usually produces, even with sub-par final quarter.
It also opened up the passing game.
Ertz put K-State ahead 10-3 in the second quarter on a perfectly thrown back-shoulder pass to Deante Burton from 11 yards out. He put it where only Burton could catch it, and the receiver made a great snag.
It wasn’t his last. Burton played arguably his best game in a K-State uniform, snagging five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Silmon gave K-State a 17-3 lead on a three-yard run with 8:03 to go in the second quarter. It was his best game in over a year, but it was cut short by an ankle injury. He didn’t play in the second half.
The Wildcats could have used him, but they made do without.
A successful onside kick from Iowa State made things interesting in the third quarter. Instead of K-State getting the ball with a two-touchdown lead, it was on defense. The Cyclones promptly marched down field and scored when Jacob Park found Deshaunte Jones for a 24-yard touchdown.
K-State responded with touchdown runs from Winston Dimel and Barnes to go ahead 31-10.
It was all Iowa State from there, but the Wildcats held on.
They will next play Oklahoma State at Snyder Family Stadium on Nov. 5.
