Wildcat report: K-State 24, Texas 21

First quarter
The key: K-State’s defense forced Texas to punt on its only drive of the first quarter, a significant improvement from the past two weeks when it couldn’t stop anything in the first quarter.
Second quarter
The key: Jesse Ertz found Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone for a last-minute touchdown that gave K-State a 21-7 lead.
Third quarter
The key: Charles Jones lost a fumble at the goal line when it appeared K-State was about to take a 28-7 lead.
Fourth quarter
The key: Ertz threw an interception and lost a fumble that kept Texas in the game.
Player of the game
Jordan Willis continues to prove he is one of the nation’s best pass-rushers. He made seven tackles against Texas, which included two sacks, a fumble and a pass breakup.
Grades
Offense: B. This is the way Ertz should play at full strength, attempting mostly lateral and mid-range passes that he is skilled enough to complete.
Defense: A. Outside of one long touchdown pass, K-State held down one of the conference’s best offenses.
Special teams: A. Matthew McCrane made a field goal and the return team played well.
Coaching: A. K-State prepared well for this game, jumping out to a 24-7 lead and forcing Texas to go for short gains instead of long throws. This was arguably their best coaching job of the season.
Reason to hope
K-State could be favored against Iowa State and Oklahoma State. If it wins both of those games, it will be bowl eligible at 6-3 with three games remaining.
Reason to mope
Texas did not play well and committed several unforced errors, including penalties and drops. The Longhorns could have won this game.
Next up
K-State heads to Iowa State next week. The Wildcats have won eight straight over the Cyclones, who have one win.
Injury update
K-State running back Dalvin Warmack injured his right arm on a run in the first quarter and didn’t return the game. The sophomore received treatment for several minutes on the sideline, then went to the locker room for further examination. He later returned to the sideline in full uniform, but only as a spectator.
“Whether we get him back remains to be seen,” Snyder said.
Defensive line shakeup
Conway Springs’ Tanner Wood saw his most action, playing in place of usual starter Reggie Walker at right defensive end. He finished with four tackles.
Kyle Ball, a freshman from Prairie Village, also made his way onto the field for the first time, seeing time on third downs. He came through with a sack on the Longhorns’ opening drive.
Special guests
The Russell Athletic Bowl was in attendance for Saturday’s game. Its representatives have watched K-State play in consecutive weeks. Two NFL scouts were also on hand.
Kellis Robinett
