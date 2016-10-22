Kansas State downs Texas 24-21

Kansas State played its most complete game of the season and defeated Texas 24-21 on Saturday at Snyder Family Stadium.
The Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) chose an ideal time to up their game, winning a toss-up game against the Longhorns (3-4, 1-3) that could go a long way toward determining whether they go on to have a successful season.
A loss would have been crushing, but now that’s only a concern for Texas, which has lost five straight road games against K-State dating back to 2002.
The Wildcats won this game by delivering their best offensive performance against a conference opponent and making big plays on defense.
K-State took a step forward on offense a week after struggling against Oklahoma. It gained 405 yards and dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 38:27 and making it difficult for Texas to find its rhythm on offense.
Things went so well for the Wildcats that they led by double digits until the final minute despite losing three turnovers.
An ideal start set them up for success.
Many wondered how well K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz would be able to throw the ball seven days after injuring his shoulder so badly he couldn’t finish the Oklahoma game, but he silenced those doubts on his first pass of the game by hitting Deante Burton for 31 yards.
That throw seemed to rattle the Longhorns on defense. After getting beat over the top, they spent the majority of the game in soft coverage, asking defensive backs to line up 10-15 yards off K-State’s receivers.
Ertz took advantage of those defensive formations by throwing mostly lateral passes that receivers turned into solid gains. That strategy allowed Ertz to post his best stat line of the season: 20 of 27 for 171 yards and a touchdown. He also added 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It wasn’t a perfect day, as he threw an interception and lost a fumble, but it was progress.
He led K-State to touchdowns on its first two drives and found Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone for another score in the final moments of the first half to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead.
Dominique Heath, Burton and Pringle all had more than 40 yards.
Charles Jones was also effective on the ground, rushing for 81 yards on 12 carries, though he lost a fumble at the goal line that cost K-State a touchdown in the third quarter. Justin Silmon rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries.
K-State took care of business most of the game on defense, harassing quarterback Shane Buechele with a steady pass rush.
The game looked like it was headed to a blowout midway through the third quarter when K-State took a 24-7 lead on a Matthew McCrane field goal, but Texas fought back and pulled to within 24-21 in the final minute on a touchdown pass to Dorian Leonard.
But it was too late.
K-State held on for victory. It will next play at Iowa State.
