Oklahoma defeats Kansas State 38-17

Kansas State’s offense is rarely a thing of beauty. Without starting quarterback Jesse Ertz, it can be downright ugly.
That’s what the Wildcats showed a large viewing audience during a 38-17 loss to No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners raced to a 24-10 hafltime lead and easily held on for victory after Ertz removed himself from the game early in the third quarter.
Ertz suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder late in the second quarter. He went to the locker room for treatment and returned to the game, attempting two passes, but was unable to continue. He badly overthrew an open Winston Dimel on the opening play of the third quarter and asked to come out.
K-State turned to backup Joe Hubener, and a series of punts followed.
Hubener, a senior, started 11 games last season while filling in for an injured Ertz and delivered mixed results along the way. Though he had his moments, he also completed a mere 47.6 percent of his passes.
This game was more of the same. His final line – 12 of 23 for 157 yards and a touchdown – was respectable, and he connected with receiver Dominique Heath for a 54-yard score, the Wildcats’ longest play of the season, but little else went right.
Oklahoma entered the day as one of the nation’s worst pass defenses, allowing more than 278 passing yards per game. K-State managed 225 while playing most of the game in catch-up mode.
That’s because Oklahoma started the game in ideal fashion, finding one big hole after another in K-State’s defense. The Sooners marched down field for a pair of quick touchdowns sandwiched around a three-and-out from the Wildcats and took a 14-0 lead.
Samaje Perine started the scoring by catching a short pass from Baker Mayfield and zooming up field for 25 yards. Then Mayfield found Joe Mixon with a shovel pass that Mixon turned into a touchdown.
Before the game, K-State defensive end Reggie Walker said Oklahoma’s running backs were “easy to tackle” if you play fundamentally sound as a defender. That comment was taken by Oklahoma’s offense as an insult.
Regardless of what Walker meant, neither Perine nor Mixon were easy to tackle.
Mayfield finished with 346 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Defense is K-State’s strength, but it could do little to stop Oklahoma early.
The Wildcats responded with a 17 play touchdown drive that lasted 8 minutes, 32 seconds. Ertz capped the lengthy possession with a touchdown run. He later led K-State on a drive that finished with a field goal.
It was a competitive game at halftime.
Mayfield and Oklahoma’s offense took control from there.
The loss dropped K-State (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) back to .500 for the season. It will next play Texas at home. Oklahoma (4-2, 3-0) remained unbeaten in Big 12 play.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments