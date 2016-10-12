Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield questions comment from K-State defender

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t care for a comment made by Kansas State defensive end Reggie Walker on Tuesday in which he claimed Sooners running backs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon are “easy to tackle.”
At 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Mayfield noticed the quote on Twitter and shared it on his feed, adding his own spin: “Easy to tackle?”
Easy to tackle?... ☕️. #11am https://t.co/3aqgY8Qqt4— Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) October 12, 2016
In a post-practice interview, KSU DE Reggie Walker was asked about OU's RB's: "They are easy to tackle, if you do your job they'll go "— Oklahoma Updates (@KeganOUUpdated) October 12, 2016
Mayfield, and possibly other Oklahoma football players, are using Walker’s quote as bulletin-board material.
K-State travels to Oklahoma for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, and there’s no telling what impact the quote will have on the game.
For context, here is a full transcript of the quote Mayfield referenced. It came from Walker, a redshirt freshman pass-rusher, at K-State’s weekly media session on Tuesday, not following practice.
Question from Riley Gates of Gopowercat.com: What type of threat do they have at running back? They have a one-two punch there with Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. Is that tough to prepare for knowing it could be either one of those two guys?
Answer from Walker: I talked to Jordan Willis (a senior defensive end) about that, because he played them before, and he was just telling me, “They are easy to tackle if you do your assignments, you know, wrap up and just get them down. They will go down if you hit them hard.” That is what I plan on doing.
Bulletin-board material hurt the Sooners earlier this season when backup quarterback Austin Kendall had some harsh words for Ohio State’s defense, saying “I think they have a really basic defense. I think we can go out there and, I mean, Baker, he’ll light them up. I’m really looking forward to it. If my number’s called, I think I can do the same.”
The Buckeyes convincingly won later that week in Norman.
Walker’s quote doesn’t approach those comments in any way. Most players are easy to tackle when you wrap them up and drive to them to the ground. But his “easy to tackle” line can be pulled out of a lengthy explanation about what it takes to slow Oklahoma’s running game and be twisted to motivate OU players.
So here we are.
Perine leads Oklahoma with 470 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 85 carries. Mixon has 586 yards of total offense and two touchdowns this season. He also returned one kickoff for a score.
Reggie Walker has made 13 tackles and two sacks in his first four games.
