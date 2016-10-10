K-State looking for more confidence, aggression from Dean Wade

There is a famous scene in the movie “Caddyshack” in which actor Chevy Chase effortlessly drains a series of long putts on a practice green.
He makes one from his normal stance, then knocks one in between his legs, then sinks one billiards style, then kicks one into the hole and finally knocks one in backhanded, all in the matter of seconds while chanting nonsensical words.
Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber wants Dean Wade to emulate that confident approach this season. So much so, he told Wade to watch the film during the offseason and bring that attitude to practice.
“When good players get in that zone,” Weber said Monday at K-State’s media day, “Chevy Chase kind of made fun of it with the do-do-do and all that stuff. Dean looked at me like I was crazy, but you have got to be in that zone all the time. That just comes with the course of time, being relaxed, confident. If he can take that step he will be one of the better players in the league.”
Confidence appeared to be the only thing lacking in Wade’s game last season. As a freshman, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while starting in 31 games. He was one of the best rookies in the Big 12, and he seems poised for more.
But he also seemed poised for more last season. Too often, Wade deferred to older teammates, passing up open shots and taking a backseat to primary scorers Justin Edwards and Wesley Iwundu, even when coaches wanted plays to flow through him.
Teammates often screamed at him to stop being timid and shoot.
His highlights, including a game-winner at Georgia and 17 points and seven rebounds in an upset of then-No. 1 Oklahoma, were great. His hesitance to take a potential game-winner against Texas and a handful of off games left some wanting more.
It was all a bit overwhelming.
“I actually didn’t know what I was supposed to be on this team,” Wade said. “I didn’t know if I was going to play or just sit on the bench and cheer or what. They told me I needed to play some minutes. I didn’t know if they meant five to 10 or 20 to 30. Once the season started, I kind of knew.”
His role is much clearer today.
The Wildcats expect him to play like an alpha male, and, hopefully, lead the team in scoring.
“I think it’s in there,” Wade said of his aggressive side. “We’ll see if we can get it out and come play a little bit. It’s more of a mindset than anything. You just have to come in every day and believe in yourself, that you are the best player and no one can stop you.
“Last year, I had my days where I was good and then I had my days when I was terrible. I just have to level off and have that mindset where I am aggressive all the time.”
Sophomore guard Barry Brown can already see Wade’s macho side coming out.
“Honestly, I don’t feel like Dean has improved. He has been Dean the whole time, it’s his confidence that has improved,” Brown said. “That makes him a better player. He has always been able to do the things he is doing now, but his confidence has improved tremendously.”
Wade has also taken a step forward in the weight room. The once-skinny post player from St. John now sports defined arms and a thicker frame.
A year ago, he looked ill-prepared to battle heralded big men such as Georges Niang and Perry Ellis for rebounds. Weber says he was “in awe” of the competition in those matchups.
Wade is determined for that to change.
He showed off his improves skills during summer exhibition games in Europe, finishing as one of K-State’s top scorers. He also appeared on point during an open scrimmage Saturday, making 4 of 5 shots from three-point range and leading the Wildcats in rebounds.
In those settings, he called for the ball and fired away. He is eager to do the same in live games, even if it means watching “Caddyshack” on a loop.
“I have seen the movie a few times,” Wade said. “(Weber) has mentioned it to me a couple times. I think it is already a lot easier to get in the zone than it was last year.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments