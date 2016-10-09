K-State defeats Texas Tech

The Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 44-38 in front of 51,450 at Snyder Family Stadium thanks to a pair of key fourth-down stops in the second half. They negated an evening otherwise full of explosive plays. The biggest stop occurred late in the third quarter. The score was tied at 31 and Texas Tech faced a fourth-and-7 from the K-State 41. The Red Raiders were churning out yards and the Wildcats were sputtering, so Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to roll the dice and go for it instead of punting.