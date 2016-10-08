K-State defense makes Tech pay for midfield gamble

Kansas State’s defense had trouble with Texas Tech on Saturday, but it didn’t feel that way when things mattered most.
The Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 44-38 in front of 51,450 at Snyder Family Stadium thanks to a pair of key fourth-down stops in the second half. They negated an evening otherwise full of explosive plays.
The biggest stop occurred late in the third quarter. The score was tied at 31 and Texas Tech faced a fourth-and-7 from the K-State 41. The Red Raiders were churning out yards and the Wildcats were sputtering, so Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to roll the dice and go for it instead of punting.
It was a decision that caught many off guard. A punt was the smart play. Then again, Texas Tech was successful on eight of its first nine third-down conversion attempts. Maybe it would work. The crowd erupted when K-State defensive end Reggie Walker blew past the offensive line and sacked Patrick Mahomes for a loss of 12 yards.
The Wildcats took over in excellent field position and quickly marched downfield for a go-ahead touchdown on a two-yard run from running back Charles Jones. Then, with momentum on its side, K-State forced Texas Tech into its first three-and-out and then went ahead 41-31 on a Matthew McCrane field goal. Texas Tech then turned the ball over on downs with 4:13 remaining.
The Red Raiders came back to make things interesting, but, at that moment, the game felt over.
Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) ran circles around K-State (3-2, 1-1) for 592 yards, but those gaudy numbers meant nothing in the end.
K-State was the superior team when and where it counted.
That was most evident when K-State defensive back D.J. Reed intercepted a screen pass in the first quarter and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, when K-State receiver Byron Pringle returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, when K-State defensive back Duke Shelley broke up a pass into the end zone on fourth down in the third quarter and when Walker came through with his sack.
Texas Tech won the stat sheet. K-State won the game.
The Wildcats flexed their muscles most in the second half, holding the Red Raiders to 10 points.
But the first half was a wild display. Both teams went back and forth, hitting each other with a barrage of highlight plays and combining for one punt.
Here’s how wacky things were after two quarters: Texas Tech finished with 363 yards, outgaining K-State by 190 yards, and trailed 31-28.
Mahomes, the nation’s leading passer, shrugged off a shoulder injury to put on a clinic against K-State’s defense, running for three scores and hooking up with receiver Keke Coutee for a 61-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats were one of the nation’s top defenses in their first four games, allowing 239.8 and 12.5 points per game, but they could do little to stop the Red Raiders early on.
K-State tried to bring extra pressure at Mahomes by blitzing as many as three linebackers on certain plays, but the strategy rarely worked. Time and again, Mahomes hit speedy receivers across the middle that turned short passes into long gains.
When K-State had the ball, it leaned on its running game, Jones in particular. Jones rushed for a career high 128 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Quarterback Jesse Ertz added 83 yards and a score on 10 carries.
That production made up for a mediocre passing day from Ertz in which he completed 10 of 20 passes for 104 yards and hooked up with Isaiah Zuber for a touchdown pass. It also helped K-State’s defense stay off the field and rest between drives.
The Wildcats needed all the rest they could get, as they had to defend until the final play – a Hail Mary attempt from Texas Tech in which K-State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore hit Mahomes from behind before he could hurl a pass to the end zone.
Texas Tech had gotten within six points on a touchdown in the final minute, then recovered an onside kick with four seconds to play.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments