Former K-State lineman B.J. Finney makes first NFL start vs. Chiefs

Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney emerged from the runway with his arms raised, fists pumping. The former Kansas State star from Wichita was making his first NFL start.
Finney was undrafted in 2015, released in training camp and brought back to the practice squad. He’s appeared in two games before Sunday’s call to replace injured starter Ramon Foster at left guard.
Finney started a Kansas State-record 52 games, including the final 51 at center. He was three-time All-Big 12 selection.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments