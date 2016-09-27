West Virginia’s spread offense presents new challenge for Kansas State defense

D.J. Reed doesn’t have much to say when you ask what concerns about him about West Virginia’s offense.
“I wouldn’t say I am concerned about anything,” Reed, a sophomore defensive back, said Tuesday at K-State’s weekly media availability.
Those words rank among the most confident made by a member of K-State’s defense in some time, at least about a Big 12 opponent. Last year, conference foes lit up the Wildcats for an average of 484.8 yards and 36.4 points. K-State’s inability to stop, or even slow, spread offenses was a major factor in its eighth-place finish.
The Wildcats can prove they are a different team starting Saturday in their first Big 12 game against West Virginia. The Mountaineers rank 12th nationally in total offense, averaging 533 yards and 33 points behind quarterback Skyler Howard.
“We have high expectations for ourselves,” Reed added. “We are going to transition into the Big 12. I just feel like we are closely knitted. Nothing can break us. Our defensive line is really good. They can get to the quarterback fast. That is making our job in the secondary easier, and I feel like Dante (Barnett), Kendall (Adams), Duke (Shelley), Donnie (Starks) and me are really strong.”
K-State has reason to be confident. After three games – technically, two and a half – the Wildcats rank first nationally in total defense, allowing 179 yards and 11 points per game. Go to your favorite college football statistics web site and click on defense. You will find them at the top of the page. No other team has allowed less than 200 yards per game. No. 2 Miami has allowed an average of 217.
Add seven turnovers to the equation, and K-State has improved improved in every way from a year ago, when it ranked 105th in total defense.
“We kind of got picked apart last year,” K-State linebacker Elijah Lee said. “That’s not who we are. We want to come back and show people who this K-State defense is and what we are normally known for.”
The biggest change has come in the secondary. K-State looked lost without senior safety Dante Barnett last season. Now that he’s back, the Wildcats are defending the pass with greater confidence.
“We are a lot more aggressive this year,” safety Kendall Adams said. “We aren’t hanging off on routes, playing not to get beat anymore. We are going out there to make plays and create turnovers.”
The Wildcats could win over their remaining doubters if they keep West Virginia in check. Though they have played well in their first three games, they haven’t flexed their muscles against a spread attack. Stanford is a power running team that attempts the majority of its passes on third down on simple routes across the middle. Florida Atlantic and Missouri State were overmatched. All three played into K-State’s defensive strengths.
West Virginia will be different.
The Mountaineers will go up-tempo on Saturday and try to beat K-State by getting the ball into space with quick passes, as well as going deep. Barnett and Adams won’t be able to help against the run as often as they could in K-State’s first three games. Their biggest challenge will now be tackling receivers one-on-one, a major weakness in past years.
“They have a pretty composite package,” K-State coach Bill Snyder said. “They throw it deep, they throw it short. they throw it in the middle, they run it on the edge, they run it inside, they run it with the quarterback. They can do it all.”
Reed is not worried. He expects to defend West Virginia receiver Shelton Gibson, who has caught 16 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns, and admits the assignment will be a challenge. But it’s a challenge he’s looking forward to.
“We are pretty confident,” Reed said. “We got a couple takeaways, but I feel like in the Big 12 there is going to be more passing so we are going to have even more opportunities to make big plays.”
Charles Jones set to return – Snyder benched starting running back Charles Jones for the majority of the Missouri State game when he failed to hand the ball to the nearest official following a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Jones violated K-State’s rules for touchdown etiquette by dropping the ball immediately after crossing the goal line to strike a celebratory pose. Jones then apologized to the team.
The episode appears to be behind him. Snyder said Jones will play against West Virginia. It’s unclear if he will start the game, but Snyder said the touchdown celebration will have no impact on Jones’ playing time moving forward.
Changes up front – Freshman defensive tackle Trey Dishon missed the Missouri State game with a knee injury, but Snyder expects him to return to the lineup against West Virginia. Matt Seiwert played well in his absence, and could also see action. On the offensive side, Snyder said Will Ash has passed Tyler Mitchell on the depth chart and will start at left guard on Saturday.
