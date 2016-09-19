Monday Rewind: Kansas State 63, Florida Atlantic 7

Lingering thoughts from Kansas State’s blowout victory over Florida Atlantic:
1. Nepotism aside, Winston Dimel is a good power runner.
Kansas State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel likes watching his son score touchdowns, but that’s not the only reason he called so many goal-line plays for Winston Dimel on Saturday.
The kid knows how to power his way into the end zone.
Winston Dimel, a sophomore fullback, touched the ball five times on Saturday and scored four touchdowns, crossing the goal line on runs of 10 yards, 7 yards, 3 yards and 1 yard.
The Wildcats gave him the ball on traditional handoffs and featured him out of the wildcat formation, a new package installed specifically for this game. He appeared to be an upgrade over Charles Jones, who has handled goal-line work out of the wildcat in past years.
“It feels good, but really all the credit goes to the offensive line,” Winston Dimel said. “They made it really easy. Two of my touchdowns, I didn’t have to do anything other than run downhill, and I got in.”
Joke all you want about Dana Dimel going out of his way to give his son scoring opportunities (it is comical at times, and played at least some part in fullback Glenn Gronkowski turning pro early), but there doesn’t appear to be a better short-distance runner on the roster.
“He is one of those guys who is going to score,” right tackle Dalton Risner said. “I know it sounds silly, but he puts his head down and he runs the ball. I know sometimes you have to spin and do all the juke moves, but he is a power back. He is going to put his head down and he is going to run and he is going to churn his feet.
“He has proven (himself) over the past two years. When we get on the goal line within five yards we are scoring. He does a really nice job and he is a guy we all love blocking for, because we know he is going to run North to South, put his nose down and get in the end zone. We love going to him.”
Perhaps backup quarterback Joe Hubener and running back Justin Silmon are equally as good. To that end, K-State should try and diversify its goal-line plays in future games to keep defenses guessing and to spread around scoring opportunities for its deep backfield.
K-State coach Bill Snyder went out of his way to downplay Winston Dimel’s touchdowns on Saturday, instead crediting the Wildcats’ offensive line and defense for the scores. That’s fair.
But Dimel deserves goal-line work as long as he remains this efficient.
“Winston is just one of those old school runners,” Dalvin Warmack said. “He is just going to run downhill. If you meet him in the hole, more often than not Winston wins. He is just a powerful guy.”
2. Kansas State was good, but Florida Atlantic was bad.
A lot of the time when a team gets blown out its players are complimentary of the team that just beat them. But that wasn’t the case after K-State’s demolition of Florida Atlantic.
The Owls turned the ball over four times, but they didn’t credit the Wildcats for forcing the fumbles and interceptions.
Said FAU quarterback Jason Driskel:
“The first pick was a bad read. The second pick was a bad ball. The first fumble was third-grade stuff, the ball comes out of your hand when no one is even around you, and then the second fumble is lack of ball security. These are the things that we work on every single day. I have been doing them my whole life. It is inexcusable and it was horrible to watch, I am sure. It felt horrible to do out there, it felt terrible.”
K-State played a good game on Saturday, but it didn’t face much of a fight from Florida Atlantic. The Owls were pitiful against the run and no better on offense. Their opening drive summed up the afternoon with FAU driving into K-State territory and choosing to punt on fourth-and-short from the 37.
When you’re a 26-point underdog, as FAU was, you go for it in that situation. Punting was a gutless move.
K-State beat Florida Atlantic more impressively than Miami did a week ago. That’s a positive, but not automatically a sign of how well the Wildcats played.
“We improved a little bit,” K-State defensive end Jordan Willis said. “Then again, we have so many good teams ahead of us in the Big 12. FAU, they are an OK football team. I think they can be better. There is not a whole lot we can take away other than that we did make some improvement.”
3. K-State committed too many penalties, but few of them were costly.
Bill Snyder is right to be upset about K-State committing 13 penalties for 131 yards.
Both numbers are too high. That many mistakes are difficult to overcome in most games.
Yet, none of K-State’s penalties were all that costly on Saturday. The Wildcats committed three on their opening drove … and scored a touchdown. A hold negated a rushing touchdown for Alex Delton … but he scored moments later on another run. A questionable late-hit penalty on Kendall Adams helped Florida Atlantic cross midfield on its first drive … but the Owls punted.
Winning 63-7 while committing that many penalties could be viewed as a positive.
Of course, K-State doesn’t think that way and is already working to fix the errors. Left guard Tyler Mitchell got called for a hold in the first quarter, and K-State coaches immediately replaced him with Will Ash.
Here’s guessing the Wildcats get those minor issues cleaned up. It’s not like they were getting flagged for false starts or taunting all game.
Here is a rundown of all 13 penalties:
Holding: Deante Burton (x2), Tyler Mitchell, Will Davis, Reid Najvar, Corey Sutton.
False start: Dayton Valentine (x2), Isaiah Zuber, Dalton Schoen.
Illegal block: Steven West.
Kickoff out of bounds: Ian Patterson.
Late hit: Kendall Adamas
The only troubling penalties were three holds against receivers, but those are often judgment calls by the officials that won’t necessarily be called every week. These mistakes seem like easy fixes.
Kellis Robinett
