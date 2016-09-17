Wildcat report: K-State 63, Florida Atlantic 7

First Quarter
The key: The Wildcats averaged 9.4 yards per rush. They averaged 2.9 yards per attempt against Stanford.
Second Quarter
The key: K-State held Florida Atlantic to 35 yards of offense.
Third Quarter
They key: Dominique Heath returned a punt 75 yards for a score.
Fourth Quarter
The key: Alex Delton and Joe Hubener both had rushing touchdowns.
Report card
Offense: B+. The final numbers all look good, but penalties and iffy blocking will hurt the Wildcats against better teams.
Defense: A. K-State forced four turnovers and made life miserable for Florida Atlantic quarterback Jason Driskel. Two interceptions from the secondary was a positive stat.
Special Teams: A. The Wildcats didn’t have to do much in this area, but Dominique Heath’s punt return for a touchdown earns them a good grade.
Coaching: B. Bill Snyder had the Wildcats ready to play after a week off, but they committed penalties at an alarming rate.
Player of the game
Winston Dimel. The fullback was a touchdown machine on Saturday, scoring on runs of 10, 7, 3 and 1 yards away. He was effective taking traditional handoffs and snaps out of the wildcat formation.
Reason to hope
K-State rushed for more than 300 yards and forced four turnovers. It also beat Florida Atlantic worse than Miami did (38-7) a week ago.
Reason to mope
Was K-State really good in this game? Or was Florida Atlantic really bad?
Next up
K-State plays host to Missouri State next week. Fans can expect a similar result.
Notes
Injury: Trey Dishon suffered an injury to his left knee in the second quarter and missed the remainder of the game. The extent of his injury is not known, but K-Stat coach Bill Snyder said he expects Dishon “to be fine.”
“How long (will he be out?) I don’t know,” Snyder said. “But I think he is going to be fine.”
Dishon, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, started K-State’s first two games, making a tackle in each.
He needed help off the field following his injury and consulted with trainers for several minutes on the sideline. He then walked up and down the sideline under his own power, but ultimately left the field before halftime for further evaluations in the locker room. He never returned to the sideline and didn’t speak with media after the game.
Backup quarterbacks: Joe Hubener and Alex Delton both saw action in the second half on Saturday. Delton was the first quarterback on the field after Jesse Ertz called it a day. He ran for 37 yards and a touchdown, but didn’t attempt a pass. Hubener completed all five of his passes for 42 yards and ran for a touchdown.
